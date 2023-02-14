RAVENNA — S-E-M quickly had No. 2-ranked Centura girls on the ropes.

The Mustangs ripped off a 10-0 run in the first quarter to build a 16-4 lead.

Then, with a fraction over one second remaining in the quarter, Centura's Kyra Wooden drained a 3-pointer from the corner that opened the floodgates.

A 21-2 run by the Centurions turned the game around. After missing their first 10 3-point shots, the Centurions made nine over the next 18 minutes to pull away for a 53-43 victory in the D1-9 Subdistrict in Ravenna.

"That got them back into it," S-E-M coach John Rohde said of Wooden's shot. "They were hitting a lot of three tonight ... they were shooting a lot of threes."

Wooden made four on her way to 23 points. Taya Christensen hit two more on her way to 13 points.

Wooden's body of work included a number of steals and deflections that tortured the S-E-M offense. The final total was 22 turnovers for the Mustangs (17-4), who turned tentative after their quick start.

"We're best when we're fast. The girls love to run the ball, push the ball. We couldn't get out and get going tonight," Rohde said.

Even though that's the way they started.

"We weren't thinking. We were playing like we should be. We were hustling, getting some rebounds, some steals, the ball was dropping for us. As soon as they started making a few runs, we started thinking a little more and couldn't get over the hump," Rohde said.

S-E-M started two juniors, two freshmen and a sophomore. Freshman Taryn Arbuthnot led the Mustangs with 11 points. Junior Mikah O'Neill netted 10 points and snared 11 rebounds.

"We're young. We're going to make mistakes," Rohde admitted. "They learned a lot tonight. They'll come back and be ready to go. We still have a chance to get in (to the district finals) and the girls would love that chance, I know that."

Centura (21-3) advances to face No. 1-ranked Ravenna for the third time in two weeks as the Bluejays (23-1) handled Twin Loup 47-32.

Bluejays start cold, too

Like Centura, Ravenna couldn't hit a 3-pointer early in the game, either. They were 2 of 21 at halftime before the threes started falling. Three in just over a minute sparked a 14-0 run that lifted the Bluejays to a 36-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Tori Sklenar led Ravenna with 11 points, making three 3-pointers. Kennedy and Kassidy Hurt scored nine and eight points, respectively, while Sarah McKeon collected a dozen rebounds to go with seven points.

Thursday's subdistrict final tips off at 7 p.m.