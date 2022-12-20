Ravenna boys, girls sweep Pleasanton tourney titles

PLEASANTON — After neither team made many shots, Ravenna torched the nets in the fourth quarter to come away with a 43-36 win over Pleasanton in the boys championship game of the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament.

The Bulldogs (6-3) led 23-20 after three quarters when the two teams combined to make 15 of 61 shots.

But the fourth quarter started with a steal and a drive to the basket by the Bluejays' Angel Cruz. Then Gavin Reisbeck hit back-to-back baskets, one of which was a 3-pointer.

Zach Lewandowski added two more threes as the Bluejays (4-3) scored 11 points in just over four minutes after scoring 20 points in 24 minutes.

"It looked like a third-grade YMCA game for a little while there," Ravenna coach James Habe said. "We struggled. We got some decent shots early and they weren't going in and I thought we were a little passive offensively."

In the second half the Bluejays got more aggressive.

"When we got into attack mode, we got some great shots, got to the basket and finished," Habe said.

But it wasn't until they forced a couple timely turnovers — each team committed plenty in the first half — that the Bluejays got going.

"Zach got a steal and a layup and I turned to coach (Adam) Mingus and said, 'He needed that,' and that was the spark he needed," Habe said.

Lewandowski finished with 15 points and Reisbeck followed with 10. Lewandowski scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter while Reisbeck netted six.

Pleasanton's Blake Wilson led all scorers with 16 points, making three 3-pointers.

Ravenna girls pull away for 49-36 win over Coyotes

The Ravenna girls made it a clean sweep, winning the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament girls championship with a 49-36 win over Anselmo-Merna.

The teams were tied after one quarter but the Bluejays (7-1) hit their stride to lead 29-17 at halftime.

The Coyotes (4-3) cut the lead to eight points midway through the fourth quarter but for much of the time the Bluejays held a double-digit lead.

"I thought we played pretty hard. It was ugly at times and we struggled to shoot the ball a little bit, but I couldn't fault our effort," Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby said.

Senior guard Tori Sklenar led all scorers with 22 points. She also had five steals.

"She's been pretty aggressive. She's going to get to the rim and she's shooting the ball pretty well. She just one of those girls that right now she's pretty confident," Maulsby said.

Lily Thornton led Anselmo-Merna with 13 points.