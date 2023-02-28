KEARNEY – Top-seeded Ravenna (24-2) and No. 8 S-E-M (18-4) will kick off Class D1 girls’ state tournament play on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Bluejays’ most recent run at state came in 2018 where they were runner-up in Class C2, while this is the Mustangs’ first appearance since 2010.

While Ravenna is the one-seed, the team isn’t taking its first-round opponent lightly.

“The way they do state now, there are eight great teams out there and honestly, any one of them could beat any other team on any given night,” said Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby. “There’s been a number of one-seeds that have gotten beat. We’re just trying to focus on going down, playing to the best of our abilities and make sure that we leave it all out there.”

With a well-balanced offensive attack for the Bluejays, the S-E-M defense will need be up for the task.

“They’re fast, they have a tall girl underneath and have great shooters outside,” said S-E-M coach John Rohde. “We’ve put in a few different defenses, but they haven’t lost many games, so it’s hard to figure out which one works the best against them. We’re going to try a few different things, put some wrinkles in our regular routine and see what happens.”

Ravenna’s two posts, Claire Coulter and Sarah McKeon, along with guard Tori Sklenar, have posed challenges for opposing defenses all season. In the Bluejays’ 54-35 District Final win over South Platte, the trio combined for 40 points.

The Mustangs are led by junior Mikah O’Neill, who averages a double-double with 17 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. O’Neill recently reached 1,000 career points in the team’s 70-56 District Final win over Alma.

“I don’t know anybody that works harder than her in every practice,” Rohde said. “She’s always positive and makes the girls around her better. She’s just a good all-around player and a special kid.”

Next in line for S-E-M is freshman Taryn Arbuthnot, averaging 12.7 points and eight rebounds per game.

O’Neill and Arbuthnot both play a major role in the Mustangs’ offense. Ravenna wants to slow the duo down early.

“We need to limit their good athletes,” Maulsby said. “We need to make sure that we keep O’Neill from getting the rim and keep her off the glass because she’s a good rebounder. Arbuthnot is kind of the same player. She’s super athletic, great at getting to the rim and rebounds really well. The first thing we have to do is look at those two defensively.”

Each of S-E-M’s losses this season have come by 10 points or less. While the odds may be stacked against them, the Mustangs expect to go out and compete for all 32 minutes.

“They have worked their tails off this summer and this year,” Rohde said. “They’ve been ready to play every game.”

Nerves are always a factor at the state tournament, but both teams have one thing in common– They want to enjoy the moment.

“I think sometimes we take for granted that not everybody gets to do this,” Mauslby said. “We want to go win, do our best and represent our town and families, but you have to enjoy it. That’s why we do this. If we do that, it might help us relax and hopefully we get our best effort.”