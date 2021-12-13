Quick start launches Fort Hays over Loper men

HAYS, Kan. – Senior forward Jared Vitztum and sophomore guard Kaleb Hammeke combined for 41 points to help Fort Hays State get off to a fast start and down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 64-46, Saturday evening in Kansas.

The Tigers (8-0, 3-0) remain unbeaten while the Lopers fall to 3-5 (0-3).

“The aggressor usually wins nine out of 10 times and I think they were pretty much the aggressor for much of the game,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio post-game show. “They are one of the better defensive teams in the league … they came in leading the MIAA in field goal percentage defense at about 35 percent and that’s about what they held us to.”

A sixth-year Super Senior and an All-Central Region selection, Vitztum went for 20 points and 12 rebounds. Hammeke tallied a game-high 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting. The 2021 MIAA Freshman of the Year also went 5 of 5 at the line and added six assists and two steals.

Holding teams to 54 points a night, the Tigers jumped out to a 21-6 lead 11 minutes in and never looked back.