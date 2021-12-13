Quick start launches Fort Hays over Loper men

HAYS, Kan. – Senior forward Jared Vitztum and sophomore guard Kaleb Hammeke combined for 41 points to help Fort Hays State get off to a fast start and down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 64-46, Saturday evening in Kansas.
The Tigers (8-0, 3-0) remain unbeaten while the Lopers fall to 3-5 (0-3).
“The aggressor usually wins nine out of 10 times and I think they were pretty much the aggressor for much of the game,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio post-game show. “They are one of the better defensive teams in the league … they came in leading the MIAA in field goal percentage defense at about 35 percent and that’s about what they held us to.”
A sixth-year Super Senior and an All-Central Region selection, Vitztum went for 20 points and 12 rebounds. Hammeke tallied a game-high 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting. The 2021 MIAA Freshman of the Year also went 5 of 5 at the line and added six assists and two steals.
Holding teams to 54 points a night, the Tigers jumped out to a 21-6 lead 11 minutes in and never looked back.
Trailing 32-12 at halftime, UNK made a bit of a run in the second half. A layup from senior forward Darrian Nebeker cut the deficit to 47-34 with 9:19 to play and capped a 22-15 Loper spurt. However, the Tigers didn’t allow a made bucket for the next three minutes.
The Lopers were led by point guard David Simental, who had a team-high 15. He has reached double digits in all but one game this year.
UNK has added a game to the schedule on Tuesday — NAIA Sterling (Kan.) College. The game replaces the Colorado School of Mines home game on Nov. 20 that was canceled due to COVID protocols within the Oredigger program. The game tips off at 7 p.m.