Pleasanton sweeps Cozad, Minden beats Lexington

Here are the highlights and top performances from Tuesday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled from reports by the region's coaches:

BOYS

-- Tyce Westland poured in 23 points to lead Pleasanton to a 59-53 win over Cozad. Treven Wendt chipped in 11 points and Blake Wilson added 10 for the Bulldogs. Jacob Weatherly scored 20 points for the Haymakers and Jase Thorell added 14.

-- Elm Creek led 49-10 at halftime on its way to a 64-21 victory over Alma. Trey Miner led the Buffs with 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Carter Erickson added 12 points.

-- Oakley Rogers scored 32 points, 19 in the second half, to lead Silver Lake to a 49-43 win over Axtell. Calvin Johnson scored 20 for the Wildcats, who led by two at halftime.

-- Carter Harsin scoreed 19 points and Dylan Janda added 17 as Minden held off lexington 51-47.

GIRLS

-- Kenesaw claimed a 29-26 win over Loomis with Rylee Legg and Chloe Uden scoring seven points each for the Blue Devils. Cassidy Gallagher collected 13 rebounds. Hanna Stewart led Loomis wiht 10 points and Alexis Billeter grabbed 13 rebounds while making thre steals and handing out four assists.

-- Pleasanton stepped up to claim a 64-22 victory over Cozad. The Bulldogs took control immediately, leading 22-8 after one quarter and 37-10 at halftime. Kaci Pierce, who nailed four 3-pointers, led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Katy Lindner added 11 and Isabelle Paitz scored 10. Megan Dyer had six points for Cozad.