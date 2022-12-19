Pleasanton boys dominate in first round of holiday tournament

PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Bulldogs asserted their dominance early, building a 27-3 lead in the first quarter, and went on to beat Anselmo-Merna 63-17 Monday night in the first round of the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament.

“I thought their kids played hard and thought we played hard,” Bulldogs’ coach Bill Giffin said. “We made sure that we played a lot of people and we got some good work out of it. We worked on some things that we maybe weren’t good at. Some of it showed and some of it had improvement.”

With a big lead early after the first quarter, Giffin inserted several younger players who didn't yield the lead, and went into halftime with a 39-7 advantage. They extended it in the final two quarters.

Having already played Friday and Saturday, this was not only good for experience, but it gave the starters some much needed rest.

“Kids have to play,” Giffin said. “It’s tough at times when you have a seven-man rotation. Once you get a group going through that can give you some big leads then you can get some experience to the younger kids. It’s so valuable for the future.”

Quinten Myers led the Coyotes and was their sole points contributor through three quarters. He finished with 14 of the team’s 17 points.

Junior Keiser Dixon led the Bulldogs with 12 points off of four 3-pointers. Ryelan Kingston also reached double figures with 11 points.

Senior Blake Wilson added nine points, Treven Wendt had seven and Kaden Keaschall and Brennan Lindner finished with six.

“That’s good to share the rock and get some good ball movement,” Giffin said. “Team ball is always good.”

Coming off the win, Pleasanton will face Ravenna (3-3) in the championship. The Bluejays defeated Cambridge 51-36 in the first round.

“We hopefully will have our best effort of the year since it’s our last one, and get the tournament trophy,” Giffin said. “We just concentrate on what we can do as a team. Hit the boards, play some good pressure defense, be aggressive on offense and run the break when it’s there. If we do those four things at a high level then we’ll be OK.”