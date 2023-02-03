HOLDREGE — From the start, the Overton girls were on a mission.

The Eagles started their Fort Kearny Conference semifinal game on a 12-0 run and never looked back, knocking off top-seeded S-E-M 51-42 Thursday night in Holdrege. The fast start played a key role in Overton’s handing the Mustangs their second loss of the season.

“We always preach to the girls that you have to show up and start the game exactly how you would play the rest of it,” Overton coach Janessa Bergman said. “Sometimes we struggle with slow starts, so to get that big lead was huge because then they struggled to come back from that later in the game. Having that lead gave us the cushion that we needed.”

Going down double digits so early made it hard for S-E-M (15-2) to get back in the game. The Mustangs stayed within striking distance throughout, but never got over the final hump.

“We’ve had that trouble lately with starting off slow,” said Mustangs’ coach John Rohde. “They hit the threes and we just didn’t hit them. We had a couple turnovers right at the beginning, too.

“We just need to focus on the first quarter stuff. We have good players and we just have to take care of the ball a little bit better.”

After Overton (17-3) took its 12-0 lead, the two teams played evenly for the remainder of the game with S-E-M outscoring the Eagles 42-39.

Leading the charge for the Mustangs were Mikah O’Neill and Taryn Arbuthnot, each with 13 points.

S-E-M found some success on offense after early adjustments, but the Overton defense made it hard to consistently put points on the board.

“It was the first really tough man-to-man defense we’ve played,” Rohde said. “We’re not used to the hand checking that they were doing, but we had to play through it. We just have to be ready for it next time.”

The Eagles’ offense also posed challenges for S-E-M, with eight girls putting points on the board. JoLee Ryan led the team with 14 points, Ashlyn Florell added 12 and Adysen McCarter finished with nine, all on 3-pointers.

“On stats it looks like I have two main scorers, but of late, I’ve got girls that are stepping up and doing whatever they can to push the team to the win,” Bergman said. “Our leading scorers don’t really care as long as we’re getting the win and working together. The great thing about this team is that they care for each other and they care about working together to get things done.”

With the win, fourth-seeded Overton will play third-seeded Amherst (15-5) at 6 p.m., Saturday, in Holdrege. The Broncos are coming off of a 42-34 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.

With a solid defensive performance against S-E-M, the Eagles want to carry that into the championship game.

“When we play with that intensity, go for the loose balls and are getting the rebounds, I always tell my girls we’re a very tough team to beat,” Bergman said. “We have to keep working on ourselves and keep pushing that way.”

