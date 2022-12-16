Overton girls hand Pleasanton first loss of season

OVERTON — After coming into the game undefeated at 5-0, Pleasanton suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Overton (6-1).

The Eagles and Bulldogs were close early, but Overton pulled away in the second half.

The Eagles went into halftime ahead 22-16, then outscored the Bulldogs 34-16 in the second half to win 56-32.

“We were really going too fast for what we can handle in the first half and just not taking care of the ball very well,” Overton coach Janessa Bergman said. “In the second half we slowed it down and were able to use our advantage of the height and size inside. That’s kind of where we dominated and where we got that big push in the second half.”

Juniors JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood had a big night for the Eagles. Both finished with 18 points, with 15 of Ryan’s coming in the second half.

Offensive rebounds played a key role for them as many of their scoring opportunities came on second chances.

“It’s a blessing,” Bergman said. “They make me look really good, but the best thing is that they work really hard inside so they’re always constantly pushing each other. They post up hard so it’s easy to get them the ball.”

Junior Ashlyn Florell also finished in double digits with 10 points.

After only scoring nine in the first quarter, Overton began to find its rhythm.

“We had better decision-making,” Bergman said. “We wanted to run the ball a lot and get those transition points, but we were also going too fast. Making those good decisions of slowing down when we needed to helped so that we could run our offense.”

Coming off of the big win, the Eagles still have room to improve. The team will now have a long wait over the Christmas break before their next game.

“I think we need to cut down on turnovers and keep pushing the defensive intensity,” Bergman said.

Reagan Weisdorfer led Pleasanton with 12 points and eight rebounds. The Bulldogs will host Wilcox-Hildreth tonight (Saturday).

Next up for the Eagles will be Franklin on Dec. 29.