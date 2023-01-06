Overton ekes out win over Amherst

OVERTON — In the thrilling final minute, the lead never changed hands. But the ball sure did.

Overton and Amherst combined for five steals in the last six possessions, with Overton holding on in the 39-36 win.

"Defensively that's what we're really good at is getting our hands in there and poking things out," Overton head coach Janessa Bergman said. "We were making it hard for them to make passes by having the outside read the ball. We told them to take care of the ball, but if there is a turnover do what you can to get the ball back."

The final Amherst steal came with time ticking down, prompting an open look from three, which fell short with just 0.8 seconds left on the clock.

"We had some good looks throughout the night," Amherst head coach Brandon Rohr said. "In those chaotic moments it's easy to get sped up and do things too quickly. In those moments you've got to make timely shots and they made one more than we did tonight."

Amherst had the early lead, going up by as much as six in the first half and leading 19-15 into halftime.

Hannah Herrick carried the Broncos with 24 points, scoring 16 of them in the first half.

"Herrick is a great player, she's going to get any points she wants," Bergman said. "If you can limit those it makes them a little easier to beat, but it was a tough win tonight."

Overton opened the second half on a 6-0 run, with aggressive defense and an Ashlyn Florell corner three giving the Eagles the lead.

Herrick buried two 3-pointers, and added two points at the line, but play down low from Florell and the Eagles kept the deficit at one headed into the fourth. Florell led Overton with 17 points.

"I've known since she was young that she could step up and do that as long as she believed in herself, too," Bergman said. "It's good for her because we have such a strong post game that everyone focuses on them, so she's kind of our dark horse."

The start of the fourth quarter was all Eagles, with an Adysen McCarter three and two down low block layups boosting the lead at 32-27.

Amherst crawled back, getting to the line in what was a physical contest.

Herrick had a full-court drive for a layup, trimming the lead to one, but Overton's Natalie Wood made a free-throw-line jumper for the deciding points.

"These two teams have been playing since they were little," Rohr said. "There's a great respect for one another and both teams wanted to win, but they do it the right way. You knew it was going to be physical and tight."

The win was redemption for Overton, who was swept by Amherst last season.

Overton next hosts Maxwell today and Amherst has a quick road trip, facing St. Mary's in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase today at Kearney.