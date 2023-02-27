SHELTON — Playing toe-to-toe early, Medicine Valley traded baskets with Shelton.

The hefty underdogs were down 23-19 midway through the second quarter, but two missed free throws spiraled the Raiders in the wrong direction.

Shelton ended the quarter on a 19-6 run and carried momentum into the second half en route to a dominating 90-46 win in the D2-1 District Final.

“People were shooting pretty good for them to start,” Shelton coach Will Reutzel said. “They shot well in subdistricts, so we knew that would be a possibility. We just had to make sure we were closing out decent, getting to shooters and rebounding a little bit better than we did in the first part of the game.”

Six-4 junior Ashton Simmons put on an offensive clinic, pouring in 38 points. Simmons hit seven 3-pointers, with three in the first half and four in the second.

“You always have to have confidence,” Simmons said. “If you shoot and you’re nervous about hitting the next one then it’s not going to go in. You just have to keep firing.”

The Bulldogs spread the wealth, with four players scoring in double-figures. Alongside Simmons, Riley Bombeck scored 22 points, Ben Myers had 12 and Luke Gillming added 10.

The multi-dimensional Shelton offense has been tough for teams to stop all season.

“We have a lot of guys that can shoot, a couple post guys that work their butts off and guards that have good vision,” Reutzel said. “It’s hard to stop inside and outside. If we get inside and you close in, we can kick it out to the shooter. If we start hitting shots and you spread out, we can cut or drive to the basket.”

Shelton started the third quarter in a frenzy, scoring 14 points through the first two minutes as the Raiders could hold the high-powered offense in check for so long, and it was all Bulldogs in the second half.

Shelton tallied 28 points in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth, outscoring Medicine Valley 48-21.

After losing its first game of the season to Elm Creek 65-57, Shelton has 22-straight wins. The Bulldogs are heading into the state tournament with confidence.

“We feel if we play well, we can play with a lot of people,” Reutzel said. “It takes a lot to win three games in a row down there, so we have some work to do to continue the streak.”

Tournament play will begin for the Bulldogs next Thursday in Lincoln. The team is hoping to make a run this year after losing to St. Mary’s 60-42 in the first round a year ago.

“Last year we played well, but St. Mary’s was just tough,” Reutzel said. “They were about six-to-eight points a quarter better, and it ended up being like a 20-point game where a couple shots missed for them and a couple shots made for us, it’s a different game.”