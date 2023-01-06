Offensive bursts help UNK women beat Pittsburg State

KEARNEY — A pair of 10-0 runs by the University of Nebraska at Kearney swept away a nine-point Pittsburg State lead and launched the Lopers to a 70-55 victory Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The Gorillas (10-4 overall, 5-3 MIAA) came out firing, but it didn't last long. After making 7 of their first 12 shots, they would go 12 of 53 the rest of the way.

They also never missed a chance to fire up a 3-pointer. But long shots only led to long misses as they made just 4 of 32.

"We try to make it tough and make them fairly contested. I thought we gave up a few open looks we were fortunate they didn't make," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.

But early on, Pittsburg State was making it tough on the Lopers. Half a dozen missed shots from point-blank range played a part in UNK (14-3, 7-2) falling behind 19-10.

"We got good opportunities around the rim. i don't know if we were just rushing, but we had a lot of shots just rim out," Eighmey said.

But things quickly improved.

UNK put together its first 10-0 run to lead 20-19. The second carried the Lopers to a 34-26 halftime lead.

"Offensively we did a better job of moving the ball," Eighmey said. "The first quarter they were really squeezing us in the middle third of the floor and in the paint.

"The second quarter we did a better job of moving it and trying to get their defense to have to change sides of the floor and get them spread out a little bit so we could operated a little bit better."

From there, UNK pulled away.

Five players scored in double figures led by Elisa Backes with 17 points. Sarah Schmitt and Trinity Law followed with 12 each while Klaire Kirsch had a double double with 11 poitns and 14 rebounds.

Brooke Carlson rounded out the double-digit list with 10 points.

UNK's biggest offensive weapon became the free-throw line. The Lopers came into the game shooting 68% from the stripe, a mark that ranks 12th of the 14 MIAA teams.

Thursday night, the Lopers made 20 of 24 (83%).

"Twenty out of 24 is probably as good of a percentage as we've shot all year," Eighmey said. "I thought we did a good job getting to the line and making free throws."

Three Pittsburg State players reached double figures led by Karenna Gerber who had 15 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Tristan Gegg added 14 points and Grace Pyle scoring 12.