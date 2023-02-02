EDMOND, Okla. – Senior forward Elisa Backes scored a season-high 24 points and No. 12 University of Nebraska at Kearney went on a 21-0 third-quarter run to blast Central Oklahoma, 85-44, Thursday night in Edmond.

The game started after a 25-minute delay as the third official arrived late. Oklahoma and Texas have battled ice storms in the last week with UCO having a delayed start Thursday morning.

Additionally, both teams played without a starter as UNK's Trinity Law did not make the trip because of injury and UCO was without forward Alazha Knapp.

"We had a little bit of a delay in the start and that's always hard. We asked our team what they wanted to do and they wanted to get going," UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN Radio post-game show. "We got a path we're trying to stay on. Our team did an outstanding job tonight and we're really proud of them."

After dominating nationally-ranked Missouri Western 91-55 on Saturday, UNK (21-3, 14-2) had a sequel performance, getting out to a 24-8 first-quarter lead and still ahead by 16 halftime. The lead ballooned to 36 as a 3-pointer from point guard Sarah Schmitt began the 21-0 run.

Backes scored eight straight with substitute starter Meg Burns adding a 3-pointer.

"We got into a flow. They hit us with a soft 2-2-1 (press) back to a 2-3 (zone) and we were able to make a lot of shots," Eighmey said. "Everybody is throwing everything at us."

UNK finished 14 of 34 from behind the arc after setting a program record for threes in an MIAA game with 15 on Saturday.

At the other end of the floor, UCO (7-12, 4-12) shot 26% and was out rebounded by 24.

"We've played really well the last two games. We have really good players and they are invested. We're trying to take steps forward," Eighmey said. "They were locked in and focused tonight."

Backes made 9 of 15 shots and grabbed seven seven rebounds while blocking three shots. Shiloh McCool had her 17th career double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. And Schmitt and Burns reached double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Senior Klaire Kirsch had team-highs in with 15 rebouns and five assists.

UCO was placed by junior guard Aliyah Llanusa with 14 points and sophomore Karly Wadsworth with 12.

The Lopers head to Newman on Saturday afternoon.