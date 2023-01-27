Northwest Missouri dominates Lopers

KEARNEY — Northwest Missouri State has started its run for a fourth straight national championship.

Thursday night, the Bearcats bulldozed the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 76-36 in a game that was never close.

“They’re really good. If you look at them and you look at their results since they lost to the University of Central Oklahoma, they have really been handling people, blowing them out, and we were a victim of that,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said.

Northwest Missouri (18-2, 11-2) jumped to a 12-2 lead in the first five minutes. By halftime, the Bearcats held a 37-17 lead.

The lead grew to 30 points in just over nine minutes into the second half.

“The defense was really really good early in the game and I thought offensively they’re about as good as I’ve seen them,’ Lofton said. “They hit 10 threes, it felt like 20. That’s how frequently it felt the ball was going in.”

Four Bearcats scored in double figures and five others put points on the board. Diego Bernard led the Bearcats with 15 points. Wes Dreamer, who hit three of the 3-pointers, finished with 11 points.

“Defensively I thought we were making strides and Hays, even at Emporia and at Washburn, I fel like we would come in and do a better job than we did,” Lofton said. “A lot of that has to do with they just found another gear, which they tend to do this time of year getting ready for the postseason.”

Meanwhile, no UNK player reached double figures.

At halftime, Sean Evans was the only player with more than two points. But he ran into foul trouble. After scoring seven points in the first half, he fouled out after playing a little less than 19 minutes.

Darrian Nebeker finished with eight points to lead the Lopers.