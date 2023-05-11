KEARNEY — Marc Bauer moved quickly to fill the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball coaching position.

Before the University of Idaho had an introductory press conference for Coach Carrie Eighmey, Bauer announced the hiring of Drew Johnson as UNK's new head coach.

When it comes to hiring a new head coach, Bauer said, you have to act fast.

“The portal has changed a lot of stuff,” the UNK athletic director said. “As soon as (Eighmey’s departure) was sprung on the team, that’s where their mind goes: What’s next? What’s next? What’s next? These students like to know what’s next immediately.”

The team has already seen the departure of senior point guard Sarah Schmidt, who is following Eighmey to Idaho, and Bauer said two high school recruits have decommitted following the coaching change.

The need to maintain the program’s stability has brought Johnson, formerly at Newman University, to Kearney to meet with the players and begin the transition.

“What an opportunity and what a moment to take it all in,” Johnson said Thursday at his introductory press conference at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. “This was a dream. This was the kind of opportunity that you hope for and think about. ... This is an unbelievable program that is headed in an unbelievable direction.”

Nearly 50 members of the press, players and program supporters attended the press conference where Bauer introduced Johnson as the head coach and his wife, former Kansas State All-American and WNBA player Nicole Ohlde-Johnson, as the head assistant coach.

The Johnsons, who met as high school coaches in Clay Center, Kansas, have had success as a coaching tandem at Bethel (Kansas) College and Newman University. They also have been coaching the Ohlde Elite club team where they coached, coached against or recruited many players on the Loper roster.

“They’re tough and they play really, really hard and we will continue to make that a staple of what we do,” Johnson said.

The Johnsons have twice turned programs into winners. In the first year at NAIA Bethel College, they tripled the number of wins the team had the year before when the Threshers went 4-23. A 20-win season followed and, before they left for Newman, the team had qualified for the NAIA National Tournament for the first time.

At Newman, the Jets qualified for the MIAA Tournament for the first time in their second year as co-head coaches.

"The work they've done together over the last 10 years has been really, really remarkable," Bauer said. "They've been at two institutions that are outstanding institutions that just don't quite maybe have the resources they would like to have seen and they had success there. They got those programs to the point where they were winning. To me, looking at Newman, that was very remarkable."

UNK is on the other end of the MIAA spectrum. The Lopers won the league's regular-season championship this year.

"There's something special about being able to take over a place that has the championship culture established," Johnson said. "There's absolutely a standard of excellence here."

While only a few days separated Eighmey's departure and Johnson's hiring, the observation period has gone on for a much longer time, from both sides.

As a husband-and-wife coaching tandem, the Johnsons got to know Carrie and Devin Eighmey and talked about their coaching process.

"We had a first-hand look at this program watching two people also be successful in that way," Johnson said. "I remember asking Marc, 'Are you guys ready to do that again?' He said it was a great success the first time and it should be a great success the second time."

Meanwhile Bauer was following Nicole's career. She is a Clay Center, Kansas, native and that is where Bauer's grandparents live.

And Nicole has had an extensive and successful basketball career.

A two-time, first-team All-American at Kansas State and a Big 12 Player of the Year in 2003 and 2004, Ohlde-Johnson set school records for points, rebounds and blocked shots. She was the sixth overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft and played for the Minnesota Lynx for five years before being traded to the Phoenix Mercury. In Phoenix, she was part of the 2009 WNBA champions.

She retired from the WNBA the following year but went on to play nine years in Europe.