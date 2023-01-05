Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase highlights best teams in the state

KEARNEY — Several of the most talented girls basketball teams in the state will be facing off Saturday at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High.

The event first took place in 2021, but due to COVID-19, it was held in Broken Bow and only featured four games. Last year, the event was held in full force for the first time in Kearney with eight games. That is continuing in 2023, with 16 teams competing at Kearney High School.

“It’s very exciting to see these talented teams and individuals coming to Kearney,” said Kelly Cooksley, director/organizer of the event. “Every team is, or has been, ranked in some publication this year. We have 10 girls holding Division I basketball offers or have committed and signed with Division I schools competing in this year’s event.”

The day kicks off with Elgin/Pope John (9-1) versus Alma (7-0) at 8:50 a.m. The Wolfpack are 10th in D-1, according to the MaxPreps ratings, while the Cardinals are sixth. The second game features Amherst (6-3) and St. Mary’s (5-2) at 10:30. The Broncos are 12th in C-2 and St. Mary’s is ranked 11th in D-2.

Moving into the afternoon slate of matchups, Shelton (7-0) plays Grand Island Central Catholic (5-3) at 12:10 p.m. The Bulldogs are at the top of D-2 and GICC is 15th in C-1.

At 1:50 p.m. Broken Bow (4-3) takes on Beatrice (6-1). Broken Bow is 21st in Class C-1 playoff points standings and the Orange are sixth in Class B. While Cooksley organizes the event, he is also the head coach of the Indians.

“I love being able to bring our girls to compete in this event,” Cooksley said. “They get to play good competition and they get to be around some of the best in the state.”

The final four games of the day are Malcolm (9-1) versus Bridgeport (7-0) at 3:30, Millard South (9-2) against Olathe (Kan.) North (4-1) at 5:10, Milford (9-2) versus Pender (10-1) at 6:50 and the nightcap between Elkhorn North (8-1) and Kearney High (6-4) at 8:30.

Malcolm versus Bridgeport is a top-ten Class C-1 showdown, with the Clippers ranked third and the Bulldogs seventh. Malcolm has been aided this season by freshman Halle Dolliver, who is 12th in the state in scoring, averaging 18.7 points-per-game.

The lone out-of-state matchup will showcase some of the best talent in both Nebraska and Kansas, with Millard South ranked first in Class A and Olathe North ranked second in 6A.

Milford is 10th in C-1 and Pender is second in C-2, making another marquee Class C battle. KHS, ranked 12th in Class A, will face a challenge as Elkhorn North is first in Class B.

With so many highly ranked teams in one place, the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase gives athletes an early taste of postseason play.

“I think many of these teams have big aspirations to compete for a state tournament berth,” Cooksley said. “In order to do that they are going to have to beat great teams on a big stage. This provides an in-season opportunity to prepare their teams for just that. I think it allows for players to get a chance to watch other players they wouldn’t normally get to see and watch them compete.”