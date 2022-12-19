 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's Hub Territory Highlights

GIRLS

— Axtell used a big second quarter to pull away from Kenesaw for a 37-24 victory. Lexie Eckhoff led the Wildcats with 20 points and Emily Danburg contributed 10.

— Ravenna's Tori Sklenar netted 22 points and Kennedy Hurt kept pace with 20 points to lead the Bluejays to a 63-45 win over Cambridge in the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. Cambridge had three players in double figures led by Erin Johnson with 14 points.

— Anselmo-Merna advanced to the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament final with a 52-31 win over the host team. Natalie Rasmussen and Tyra Sekutera scored 10 points each for the Bulldogs, who were within two points at halftime.

BOYS

— Kenesaw rallied in the fourth quarter to edge Axtell 47-44. Lane Kelley scored 14 points to lead the Blue Devils, who trailed 33-26 entering the fourth quarter. Axtell's Carson Lindau led all scorers with 23 points.

