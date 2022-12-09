Missouri Western women hold off Lopers, 68-65

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Missouri Western used a balanced offensive attack and a zone defense to hold off the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 68-65, Thursday night in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The loss ended an 8-game win streak by the 22nd-ranked Lopers (9-2, 2-1 MIAA). The Griffons (7-3, 2-1) defeated UNK in the NCAA Tournament in March.

Early in the second half, UNK senior wing Klaire Kirsch became the first UNK woman to reach the 1,000 rebounds plateau, joining Paul Collison (1960), Tom Kropp ('75) and Dusty Jura ('07) as the only Lopers to reach four figures in rebounds.

To again be a thorn in UNK's side, Missouri Western had a season-high point total against the staunch Loper defense while using an aggressive zone defense most of the way. The Griffs led for the final 35 minutes but UNK had three chances in the final 17 seconds to tie or take the lead. However, those possessions ended with two missed threes and a turnover. The Lopers finished 8 of 29 from behind the arc and 15 of 25 from 2-point land.

"We had moments where I thought we were good and a lot of moments where we were not so good," said UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey on the KRVN Radio post-game show. "They stayed in that zone forever and just flew around. All we need to do was flood but we got a little sped up and they extended us a little bit."

Six-foot junior wing Jordan Cunningham had 10 of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter with 5-4 sophomore reserve guard Alyssa Bonilla having five points and drawing two fouls down the stretch.

The Lopers used a 7-0 run at the end of the third quarter to cut into a 44-35 deficit, only to see Cunningham go on a 5-0 run to start the fourth.

"We still had a chance in the fourth and needed a stop but couldn't get one. We'd overplay something and get really antsy for whatever reason," Eighmey said. "We battled and the effort was there. We were still in it at the end."

UNK was down 64-57 at the 3:12 mark but junior guard Trinity Law hit two free throws, super senior Elisa Backes knocked down a short jumper and then stole the ball, leading to a Law layup. That made it 64-63 with 1:08 left. But that's as close as UNK could get

Law scored a season-high 20 points, aided by four 3-pointers. Backes tallied 11 of her 17 points in the fourth with Sarah Schmitt chipping in 10 points and so assists.

Nine players scored for Missouri Western with Brionna Budgetts (13) and freshman Cleao Murray (10) joining Cunningham in double figures. In addition to her point total, Cunningham had a team-best eight rebounds.

UNK visits Northwest Missouri on Saturday and will host a rematch with Missouri Western on Jan. 28.