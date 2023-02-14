HASTINGS – Regulation just wasn't enough.

Minden got everything it could handle against Grand Island Central Catholic, but made the plays it needed for a 59-56 overtime win, advancing to the C1-9 Subdistrict final.

The Crusaders made a living down low, with the frontcourt combination of Lucy Ghaifan and Carolyn Maser combining for 38 points.

"Lucy is by far the best post player we've played all year," Minden head coach Taylor Maulsby said. "When she gets that dropstep in momentum she makes some big plays, but we got it done in the end,"

Despite the six-foot towers down low, and six-foot two-inch senior Gracie Woods rotating in, Minden stayed aggressive on the offensive end. The aggression paid off, forcing foul trouble and getting the Whippets to the line.

Minden made 24 free throws in the game, including crucial shots late.

"We wanted to push pace and got to get them in foul trouble a little bit at the end," Maulsby said.

Only a few points seperated the teams in the early stretch, with GICC leading 25-22 at the break, boosted by Ghaifan's 14.

GICC jumped ahead by six at the start of the fourth quarter, but steals and aggressive drives to the layup from Mattie Kamery and Sloane Beck.

Later in the fourth, free throws were king in the Whippets offense, making eight in the final quarter.

The Crusaders answered the bell offensively, with the teams locked up at 44 with 30 seconds remaining. GICC split a pair at the line, giving Minden one last chance with five seconds to go.

Beck's drive drew a foul, and she appeared to tie the game at the line, making her first free throw. However, GICC's Bryndal Moody was on the court for the free throw, despite her fouling out in the game.

That deemed the early free throw irrelevant. Beck made another free throw, this one counting as official, but missed the second to go to overtime.

"I would have been pretty upset if we lost," Maulsby said. "But they were just following the rule,"

Trinity Houchin took over early in overtime, scoring the first five points for the Whippets with a three and a drive layup.

Kamery later hit a cut layup to get the lead back up to five with 1:34 to go. After trading a two-point shot and free throws, GICC's Avery O'Boyle swished a three with 37 seconds to go, slashing the lead down to 2.

Minden's Rozelyn Nelson calmly knocked down two free throws, but Ghaifan quickly expanded her range, making a stepback three to put the Crusaders down one.

Myla Emery made the clutch free throws with five seconds to go, and Maser's last second catch-and-shoot three was off the mark, ending a marathon game in Minden's favor.

Minden has tough competition ahead in the subdistrict final, facing Adams Central. In the teams' earlier matchup, regulation again wasn't enough in a 54-51 Adams Central win.

However, with newfound overtime experience and a clutch tournament victory under their belt, the Whippets are confident they will be ready for the rematch.