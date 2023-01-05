Minden girls lock down Kearney Catholic

KEARNEY — When the lights went on for Minden, darkness fell on Kearney Catholic.

Black, inky darkness.

Sparked by a 16-0 run, and finishing things off with a 22-2 blast, the Whippets, ranked seventh in Class C2, rolled to a 52-20 win over the Stars Friday night at Kearney Catholic’s Cope Coliseum.

The Stars got off to a good start, building a 10-2 lead before Minden’s defensive press crushed the Stars.

“We started out good, then we couldn’t take care of the ball,” Kearney coach Rick Petri said. “We gave them extra opportunities, and they just had more energy and took away some of the things we wanted to do.”

And, Kearney Catholic couldn’t make shots.

Lexi Keim hit two 3-pointers in the first four minutes. Post players Londyn Carnes and Callie Squiers hit a pair of baskets then it was 10 minutes before Payton Dzingle made a layup for the Stars’ only basket in the last 11½ minutes of the first half.

“When we don’t make outside shots and can’t get the ball inside, its’ a struggle for us,” Petri said.

Minden (8-1) still trailed 10-8 at the end of the first quarter but tied the score on a pair of free throws by freshman Myra Emery. Half a second later, Kensi Land’s basket put the Whippets ahead.

“We got off to a really slow start, did some stupid things offensively, and Kearney Catholic hit some shots and did a good job of offensive rebounding the ball,” Minden coach Taylor Maulsby said. “After I thought we settled down defensively and made some shots, after that I thought we played really well on the defensive end, got them sped up a little bit at times and turned them over. That’s what we need to do to be successful.”

Turnovers kept the Stars out of rhythm on offense and Kearney Catholic couldn’t use its size advantage.

“We wanted to get as many bodies as we could around (Squiers) and then we wanted to be physical on the back end. For the most part, I thought we matched their physicality and kept them off the offensive glass, which is where they’re really, really good,” Maulsby said. “I thought we made life pretty hard on their posts and that’s what we wanted to do.”

The turnovers have been a problem for the Stars all year, Petri said, with the team averaging 18-20 turnovers per game.

“You can’t win games like that,” Petri said.

The Stars scored just eight points in the second half with Squiers making two baskets and two free throws in the third quarter to finish with a team-high eight points.

No Minden player reached double figures. Mattie Kamery led the way with nine points. Four other Whippets — Priscila Madriz, Sloane Beck, Land and Emery — netted eight.

“We’re really balanced and we have been all year. Nobody on our team really cares, it’s all about wins,” Maulsby said.

