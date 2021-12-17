Minden boy's defense too much for Elm Creek

ELM CREEK — Head coach Carson Blum emphasizes defense for the Minden High School boys basketball team, and on Thursday night, the Whippets utlilized their half-court trap scheme to get a road victory over Elm Creek, 55-37.
“That’s what I told them all year,” Blum said. “It’s to hang their hat on defense, and that’s what we did tonight.”
After the win, the Whippets moved up to 4-2 on the season. While for Elm Creek, this was their second loss of the year, holding the same record as Minden.
After a low-scoring, 10-9, first quarter, Minden dominated on both ends. The Whippets started the second quarter on a 9-0 run and allowed only two points by the Buffaloes. Elm Creek finished with 25 turnovers, and 15 were in the first half, which resulted in getting outscored 25-11.
“We told the guys that they are not very deep, especially when they go to their bench,” Blum said. “We had to pressure the heck out of them. I thought they struggled mightily in the three-quarter, half court area. We got a lot of tips and interceptions and a lot of points the other way too.”
Elm Creek finally got in a rhythm offensively in the third quarter, starting with Nate Gillming putting up five straight points to cut Minden’s lead down to 10. Trent Watkins and Carter Erickson also got involved and became the two top scorers for the Buffs.
Erickson ended the night with 12 points, while Watkins picked 10. Elm Creek trailed as low as seven points. Minden still was ahead 40-30 at the end of the third.
“I think our offense struggled a little bit in that stretch, and our defense wasn’t that good,” Blum said. “They got a few offensive rebounds, but we just shut them down on defense. That half-court trap was money for us, and we started getting inside and made a couple outside shots, and I think that opened up the inside, too.”
In the fourth quarter, Elm Creek made its final attempt to cut Minden’s 10-point lead in half. But the Buffaloes weren’t so successful. Carter Harsin’s corner three had the Whippets ahead 46-36 with 4:47 remaining in the fourth and the Buffs couldn’t make a basket in the final stretch.
Caden Bradley’s size presence put the nail in the coffin with his post-up moves and attacking the basket. Bradley had 11 points coming off the bench for the Whippets.
“When he’s out there, we’re such a different team,” Blum said. “He has such a big body, that’s his first thing. Then you throw in the fact he could go left and can go right, and then you stick him in the middle of that 1-3-1, too. He has a big body and long arms. He was great for us tonight again, and he just makes a world of a difference for us.”
Harsin led the Whippets with 14 points. Braiden Schroeder, who wore No. 24 in dedication to Brycen Schhwenka, who tore his ACL last Friday, dropped 10 points as a starter.
“It’s been a lot of fun so far,” Blum said. “Seeing where these guys were from when I got here in April and May to now, especially our young guys -because I coached the eighth grade, and you looked at the eighth graders from last year and our freshman this year and the improvement they made. Plus the guys who have already been here, but yeah 4-2 feels good, but we gotta stay hungry and want more, and hopefully we get another Buffalo team on Tuesday.”
Minden will be back on the court next Tuesday to face Gibbon (2-2). Elm Creek, however, could bounce back tonight against Bertrand (3-1).