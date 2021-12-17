Minden boy's defense too much for Elm Creek

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Erickson ended the night with 12 points, while Watkins picked 10. Elm Creek trailed as low as seven points. Minden still was ahead 40-30 at the end of the third.

“I think our offense struggled a little bit in that stretch, and our defense wasn’t that good,” Blum said. “They got a few offensive rebounds, but we just shut them down on defense. That half-court trap was money for us, and we started getting inside and made a couple outside shots, and I think that opened up the inside, too.”

In the fourth quarter, Elm Creek made its final attempt to cut Minden’s 10-point lead in half. But the Buffaloes weren’t so successful. Carter Harsin’s corner three had the Whippets ahead 46-36 with 4:47 remaining in the fourth and the Buffs couldn’t make a basket in the final stretch.

Caden Bradley’s size presence put the nail in the coffin with his post-up moves and attacking the basket. Bradley had 11 points coming off the bench for the Whippets.