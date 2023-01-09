Millard South races past Olathe North 70-34

KEARNEY – Millard South did exactly what it came to do.

The Patriots dominated their gameplan from the opening tip, defeating Olathe North of Kansas 70-34 at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney.

In the opening quarter, stingy good defense helped Millard South go up 25-9 after one.

"The kids did a really good job of executing our gameplan defensively," Millard South head coach Bryce Meyers said. "They're bigger than us, so we had an extra kid in the paint,"

While the Patriots had a size disadvantage, they had an advantage in speed in transition offense, making the right pass to get good looks on the go.

"We rebounded well and made them work," Meyers said. "We had kids pushing, and we wanted to play in space in the full court where we're at our best, because that's a tough group to guard in transition,"

The three-headed monster of Khloe Lemon, Mya Babbitt and Cora Olsen scored the bulk of the Patriots' points in the first half.

As the lead ballooned over 20 at the break, Lemon led the team with 17 points, Babbitt followed with 13 and Olsen had 11.

"That was no surprise," Meyers said. "It's not just one of them you have to focus on, if we keep moving and sharing, we're gonna find a good shot,"

After emerging from the break with a 23-point lead, the Patriots did not let up to start the second half.

Olsen led the charge for the Patriots, getting to the line as the aggressive pace of play kept its momentum.

"We were on them about not looking at the scoreboard and thinking the game's over," Meyers said. "They're a really good team that's not going to quit. We've been in similar situations down 17-18 and made it a game and we wanted to make sure that doesn't happen on defense,"

The fourth quarter was the best defensively for Millard South. Even as the second unit trickled in, the Eagles only scored five points in the period.

The win puts Millard South at 11-2 on the year, and provided an unfamiliar test at a neutral site that will prepare the Patriots well for districts and state down the road.

"We want to have as tough of a schedule as possible so we're ready for March," Meyers said. "Playing teams like this in different kinds of situations is what we want, it's great to see them show up and play well in that environment."