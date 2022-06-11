Love for sports shapes Kearney Catholic's Ashley Keck into athlete of the year

KEARNEY — The roll call of Kearney Catholic’s outstanding volleyball players goes on an on.

Squiers, Conner, Sokolowski, Mestl among the more recent, Gudmundson among the legendary.

In the record books, Ashley Keck rises above them all.

Thirty-five kills in a match, 647 kills in a season and 1,557 kills in a year — all are Kearney Catholic records. She also had 557 kills this season, another school record.

Add a team-leading 12.2 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals per game and state track meet medals in the long jump and 300-meter low hurdles and Keck emerged as the Hub Territory’s Girl Athlete of the Year.

Her skills flow out of her love for the games. She started at the YMCA — “We were a big YMCA family,” — she said.

“Ever since I was younger, I loved playing sports. I played soccer, softball, volleyball, basketball, I ran a few little track meets as well,” she said. “It was really hard for me when I got into high school to narrow those athletics down.”

Volleyball came first, and she enjoyed showing off her skills and making new friends.

“I made a lot of connections with the team and it spiked from there. My love for it grew larger and larger,” she said.

She played all six rotations and got established in the lineup. But when the season ended, the basketball quickly replaced the volleyball. And when basketball ended, she jumped at competing in track.

She has always seen herself as a multisport athlete and enjoyed the benefits of playing all three sports.

“A big thing is the leadership opportunities. Especially with starting my freshman year, it gave me a really big boost to my own confidence. I think that helped me to really grow as a leader and help others to boost their competency especially at a younger age,” she said. “And, it keeps you busy in high school, keeps you out of trouble and really keeps you in shape and really helps you find a lot of new friendships. In high school I never played in a sport ... with the same people, so I was always having a new group of friends, which helped me to be friends with the majority of all my class.”

On the court, Keck enjoyed many moments of joy, starting with her 35-kill performance this year against Grand Island Central Catholic. The performance broke the Stars’ single-match record of 32 held by Erin Gudmundson, who went on to be the NCAA Division II Player of the Year at UNK.

Even though Gudmundson’s sister, Amy Johnson, is on the coaching staff at Kearney Catholic, Keck admitted she didn’t know that much about Gudmundson.

“I just knew her name was on the board a lot. And I know there’s a picture of her in the foyer, and she’s a pretty big deal. So it’s pretty honorable to beat those records of hers,” Keck said.

But the 1,000 career kills really stands out in her mind and represents a different kind of record.

“My best memory may be my 1,000 kills this year. That was a pretty monumental moment and it’s just a really big mark to make in your high school career that not many people get to make,” she said. “My junior year I was told I was like six shy at state of the career kills in a season, so I really knew that my senior year I wanted to push for that and I needed 1000. ... But I wasn’t really expecting to get the kills in a game.”

When she learned after the GICC match that she broken that record “I was just very shocked and it was awesome.”

Keck will be taking her volleyball skills to Concordia University in Seward next year.

“It was the first school I visited and I just really liked the atmosphere. The program’s really growing there and I really like the coaches, too. They’re husband and wife and they really work well together. So I thought it was a good fit for me,” she said.

At the time, they told her she would likely start on the junior varsity but they were hoping to see her playing varsity as soon as possible. Since then, she’s learned that none of the Bluejays’ “covid seniors” will be returning for their extra season so “there’s a good possibility that I could be playing right away.”

Her tentative plan is to major in business administration but she’s also considering doing some coaching after college, perhaps at the junior high level.

“I’ve gotten the opportunity to help some little kids through volleyball camps and basketball camps, and I really enjoyed teaching little kids as much as I know, so I think that would be fun for me to do after college. Maybe at a higher level, too.”