KEARNEY — After an emotionally draining victory over Central Missouri on Thursday, a letdown naturally followed.

With seven minutes left Saturday afternoon, the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the MIAA's new leader, held a 51-50 lead over Lincoln University, a team struggling to stay out of the league's cellar.

But sparked by a 5-0 run that included Shiloh McCool's 1,000th career point, the Lopers turned a grind into a 70-60 victory at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

"Anytime you have an emotional win and then you have to reset yourself, that's a challenge," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. "But also, too, they shot 67% from the 3-point line and any time a team does that, they have a chance to win."

The Blue Tigers (5-19, 3-15 MIAA) nailed 10 3-pointers. With two starters and the first player off the bench shorter than 5-foot-5, Lincoln made the most of their 3-pointers. Their first three baskets came from beyond the arc. They hit three more in the last 3½ minutes of the third quarter, cutting a 45-33 deficit to a two-point deficit going into the fourth quarter.

Until the final period, UNK (24-3, 17-2) suffered through a recurrence of its shooting woes, an issue the Lopers seemed to have solved in the last four or five games.

"We had really good open looks in the first half, really good looks, and the last four of five games we've been making those shots. I thought we were a little fatigued, too, and that was maybe affecting our three-point shots," Eighmey said. "They were doing some unique stuff. They were guarding us for half a possession in zone then switching to man.

"Obviously, we had an advantage in the paint so they were trying to minimize that, but we ended the game with 40 points in the paint so I thought we did a good job, after the first quarter, of adjusting."

The UNK offense found its spark in the fourth quarter, making 7 of 11 shots, including 2 of 4 3-pointers.

Klaire Kirsch scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter, including a follow shot and a 3-pointer. She grabbed three rebounds, turning one into a follow-shot basket. She also had an assist and came up with a key loose ball as UNK pulled away.

"She's so competitive. ... She doesn't back down in those moments," Eighmey said.

Meg Burns hit a 3-pointer and had nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and McCool scored six of her team-high 19 points in the last 10 minutes.

"I thought our kids did a really good job of locking into possessions, not panicking and making plays when they needed to," Eighmey said.