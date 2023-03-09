KEARNEY — The 10th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team faces Pittsburg State Friday in the D II NCAA Tournament.

The game is part of the eight-team Central Regional with UNK (28-4) the second seed and the Gorillas (22-7) the seventh. The winner plays again at 5 p.m. Saturday against either No. 18 Missouri Southern State or No. 29 Augustana. Those two play at noon to start the seven-game regional weekend.

Fans can watch the game for free via The MIAA Network, listen via The River 93.1/106.9 KRVN FM and follow along live stats. For more information, go to the tourney webpage.

UNK has won five in a row over the Gorillas, taking this year’s games by scores of 70-55 and 70-67. The high-scoring Gorillas were just 9 of 45 from the behind the arc against UNK’s stingy and nationally-ranked defense.

Point guard Sarah Schmitt has had the hot hand against Pitt, shooting 59% from the field en route to 32 points in two games. She also shot 91% from the line in the two wins; UNK was at 86% as a team.

Wing Klaire Kirsch went 10 of 20 from the field vs. Pitt in averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.

This is UNK’s third straight and 16th all-time NCAA appearance. They have eight wins in their history with the last two coming against Minnesota-Duluth, the Central’s top seed this year and tourney host. The Lopers are 0-2 all-time vs. MIAA foes in NCAA games, losing at Central Missouri in 2021 and to Missouri Western on a neutral court last year.

Finally, the 28 wins have tied the school-record set by the 1996-97 squad that went 28-3 and reached the NCAA’s 2nd round.