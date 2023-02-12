KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men's basketball team couldn't stack up to Lincoln University.

Out-sized and out-rebounded, the Lopers suffered a 63-49 loss to the Blue Tigers Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

"Their physicality and what they bring to the table around the rim is pretty impressive," UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. "They were able to establish some stuff around the basket with their rebounding. They are a forced to be reckoned with when the shot goes up."

The Blue Tigers (16-6, 12-6 MIAA) out-rebounded the Lopers 42-28 and they limited the Lopers to three offensive rebounds and one second-chance basket.

Six-foot-9 Kevin Kone, the nation's leading rebounder, amassed 21 rebounds. He also scored 12 points. and when UNK made a second-half run to cut Lincoln's lead to eight, Kone delivered two throw-down dunks to snuff the Lopers' hopes.

UNK fell behind by 16 early in the second half due to poor shooting. The Lopers missed their first 16 3-pointers before making two of their last four.

"It wasn't like we were forcing them up. We were having good shots, we just couldn't get anything to go, especially in the first half," Lofton said.

That played into Lincoln's strengths.

"Our kids are getting inside position and they're pushing back, but you've got some athletes behind you, if they're going up, the referees aren't going to punish them for being tall and athletic," Lofton said.

Six-foot-8 senior Sai Witt led Lincoln in scoring with 13 points and he grabbed eight rebounds.

For UNK (5-19, 3-15), senior Darrian Nebeker scored 25 points with 17 of those coming in the second half.

The Lopers are back in action Thursday, playing at Missouri Southern.