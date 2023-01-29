Lopers hold off Griffons for second MIAA victory

KEARNEY — Saturday afternoon found the University of Nebraska at Kearney men's basketball team in unfamiliar territory: leading by 17 points with 15 minutes to play.

While the Lopers (4-16, 2-12 MIAA) haven't had any experience holding off a comeback, they accomplished the task, claiming a 85-75 victory over Missouri Western (8-12, 4-9).

The Griffons whittled the lead down to eight with 9 minutes, 40 seconds to go, but they never got any closer as UNK began to handle Missouri Western's full-court, in-your-face press.

"It was nerve-wracking. I thought we could have been a little sharper (against the press) and they erased the lead, but we found our composure toward the end of it and started to break it a little easier," UNK coach Kevin Lofton said.

Surviving the pressure, UNK found the winning combination with Darrian Nebeker doing his best to create shots and scoring 23 points while Winston Cook had the best game of his career in the paint, adding 20 points.

"We've been waiting for that for a long time because (Cook) gives those kind of performances in practice every day and he has had snippets of that in games throughout the season. We desperately needed that and he gave it us at the right time," Lofton said.

Sean Evans added 18 points and Tom Connelly hit three 3-pointers and finished with 10.

A big win didn't seem possible early in the game as Missouri Western, with two post players at 7-foot and 6-10, led the first 12 minutes.

UNK found its groove in the last eight minutes of the first half, building a 10-point lead. The momentum carried over into the second half.

"I was crushed by the way we performed Thursday (against Northwest Missouri). I thought that was the first game we played like our record indicated. ... In the games leading up to that we were playing like a team that was about to turn the corner and was much better than our record indicated," Lofton said.

Guard Taye Fields had a double-double for Missouri Western, scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

UNK's Ryder Kirsch finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

Nebeker reached his point total by making 10 of 14 field-goal attemps.

"He's a versatile player. He can hit the three, he can get to the basket, he can post. ... I'm hoping we can finish these last eight games strong for him," Lofton said.

The Lopers will be on the road this weekend, playing at Central Oklahoma on Thursday and Newman University on Saturday.