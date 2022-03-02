Lopers David Simental on All-MIAA team for third year

KEARNEY — Guard David Simental represents University of Nebraska at Kearney on the All-MIAA men’s basketball team.

Simental made the third team and this is his third straight all-league honor having twice been named second-team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference while playing at Colorado State-Pueblo. As a redshirt freshman at Central Wyoming College, the point guard was named second-team All-Region IX.

Simental, who has one year of eligibility remaining, had a banner first season as a Loper. He averaged 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 86% at the line and 41% from behind the arc.

Simental ranked third in the MIAA in minutes (36.6 avg.), fifth in scoring and 3-point percentage, sixth in free-throw percentage and 12th in assists.

Simental had four 30-point games this winter and five more of 25-29 points.

Four schools picked up the league’s special awards with Northwest Missouri’s Trevor Hudgins the Player of the Year, Washburn’s Michael Keegan the Freshman of the Year, Central Missouri’s JaCor Nelson the Defensive Player of the Year and Central Oklahoma’s Bob Hoffman the Coach of the Year.

UNK went 11-17 (7-15), setting a school record for fewest turnovers (317), and playing 14 games decided by 12 points or less.