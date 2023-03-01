KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney super senior forward Darrian Nebeker earned honorable mention to the All-MIAA basketball team.

Nebeker had some of the best all-around numbers in the league once again this year; 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 76% at the line and 49% from the field.

He ranked second in the MIAA in assists, third in scoring, sixth in assist/turnover ratio, 11th in field-goal percentage and 21st in rebounds.

The three-year Loper finishes up 40th on the all-time scoring list (1,043) and also is seventh in career assists per game (3.82).

He had eight games with at least 20 points this winter including 30 at Missouri Western and 25 vs. Lincoln.

Nebeker’s top assist total came vs. Haskell (13). He had 10 other games with at least five.

He ends his career with nearly 1,500 points and 400 assists.

Three-time defending national champ Northwest Missouri swept the special honors, picking up the Player/Defensive Player (Diego Bernard) of the Year, Coach (Ben McCollum) of the Year and the top Freshman (Bennett Stirtz).