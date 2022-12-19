Lopers close again, but No. 11 Bronchos prevail

KEARNEY — The story repeated itself. Again.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney men's basketball team hung around, pushing 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma late in the game, but lost 62-53 Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

It was the third time this year UNK (2-9) pushed a highly-ranked team but couldn't come out on top.

"I think they've got to feel like the way we played against our ranked opponents at Minnesota-Duluth, against Northwest (Missouri) at Northwest and now these guys, I have to feel like our guys know we can play with some really good teams. Now, we just have to get over the hump," UNK coach Kevin Lofton said.

Central Oklahoma (10-1) led by as many as 14 points, but couldn't shake the Lopers who cut that lead in half late in the game.

The Bronchos' big lead came after back-to-back 3-pointers by guard Jaden Wells, who led all scorers with 24 points. Curtis Haywood II added 15 points.

For UNK, Darrian Nebeker scored 16 points and Sean Evans had 11. No one else scored more than seven.

"A lot of times what's happened this semester is that Darrian's been hot by Ryder (Kirsch) has not been hot, or Ryder's been hot and Darrian's not been hot," Lofton said. "I think we've finally found a solution at the point guard wiht Jamison (Gruber). He's doing a solid job for us and he's getting better."

The Lopers will also pick up transfer Jaleque Dunson, a 6-3 guard who has been with the team but will become eligible second semester.

"Bringing in Jaleque at semester is going to give us a little bit of a bench. If not, he's close, to being a starter. That would put somebody else coming off the bench that would instantly give us more depth," Lofton said. "It's just a matter of getting everybody on the same page and getting them to click when it counts the most."

