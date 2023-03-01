KEARNEY — Four members of the University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team have earned All-MIAA honors with Carrie Eighmey named the Coach of the Year.

The team was announced Tuesday prior to the start of the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City. The league's 14 head coaches vote on the makeup of the team and cannot vote for their own players.

Eighmey has guided the Lopers to a 27-3 record and the MIAA regular-season title. UNK has won at least 23 games in each of the past four years and will be in the NCAA Tournament for a third straight time.

Eighmey now has the second most wins (164) in school history, surpassing Carol Russell (2003-10) last Saturday, and is up to 232 as an 11th year head coach.

In the player awards, UNK super senior wing Klaire Kirsch earned second-team honors as well as making the All-Defensive squad. This is her fourth All-MAA honor.

She is joined on the second team by Loper Shiloh McCool.

Super senior forward Elisa Backes earns her third all-conference honor being named to the third team and Sarah Schmitt garnered honorable mention.

One of UNK's defensive stoppers, Kirsch is at 8.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 41% from behind the arc. She's has posted five double doubles, is second in the MIAA in defensive rebounds (189), leads the Lopers in rebounds and steals and is up to 1,185 career points and 1,555 career points.

McCool has six double doubles and is UNK's leading scorer (12.4 ppg). She is shooting a team-best 53% from the floor. She also is first on the team in offensive rebounds (72), free throws made (90) and attempted and has an overall rebounding average of 7.1.

Backes averages 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. She leads the Lopers in threes made (60). She ranks second in points and assists and third in rebounds. Backes is one only 10 UNK players to reach 1,500 career points (1,536).

Schmitt's first year as a full-time starter has her at 10.2 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. She shoots 73% at the line and 42% from behind the arc.

Brooke Littrell of Central Missouri is the Player of the Year with Pitt State's Harper Schreiner the top freshman and Missouri Western's Connie Clarke the top Defender.

The Lopers are the top seed in the MIAA Tournament and will play at 6 p.m. Thursday against Newman or Northwest Missouri.