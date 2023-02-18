PITTSBURG, Kan. – The 10th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team got three 3-pointers from Maegan Holt to rally past Pittsburg State, 70-67, Saturday in Kansas.

The Lopers (26-3, 19-2) win a 13th straight game and secure a share of its first league title in 19 years. During the win streak, seven of the wins have been by five points or less. UNK can win the MIAA crown outright Saturday afternoon with a win over rival Fort Hays State.

UNK trailed Pittsburg 45-35 with seven minutes left in the third quarter before Holt hit her first trey. Point guard Sarah Schmitt followed with a three-point play to make 47-41. Holt then sparked the Loper offense with back-to-back threes to tie the game and swing the momentum.

A back-and-forth fourth quarter saw a bucket from junior forward Shiloh McCool give the Lopers a 64-63 lead with 26 seconds left. After a patent defensive stop, Schmitt sunk two free throws to push the lead to three.

Schmitt went for 20 points with the aid of a 7 of 7 effort at the line. Senior Klaire Kirsch had a double double (16 points, 10 rebounds) with McCool at 12 points and five boards.

All five Pitt starters scored in double figures including Harper Schriener with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.