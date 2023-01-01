Loper women roll to win over Blue Tigers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The 26th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team had four players score in double figures and flashed its usual strong defense to roll past Lincoln University, 72-37, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo.

This was the Lopers (13-2, 6-1) first game in 15 days and they improve to 13-2 all-time against the Blue Tigers (2-9, 0-5).

UNK held Lincoln under 10 points in each of the final three quarters as the Blue Tigers became the fourth Loper foe held under 40 points; UNK came into the game ranked third nationally in scoring defense (49.6).

"Coming off a long break this game is hard and there were some cobwebs in the first quarter," UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN Radio post-game show. "After the first quarter I thought our team did a great job, especially defensively."

Offensively, UNK shot 45% from the field, sunk seven treys, went 19 of 24 from the line and got 28 bench points. Posts Shiloh McCool (12 points), Brooke Carlson (11) and guard Sarah Schmitt (10) combined for 13 of 23 shooting. Schmitt also had four assists and three of UNK's 11 steals.

"We shared the ball well on offense and also made good decisions. We stayed the course and didn't do anything crazy," Eighmey said. "Great way to start the second semester … doesn't matter who you're playing or where you're playing at. These guys have been in games."

Guard Trinity Law hit five free throws to score 10 with wing Klaire Kirsch grabbing a game-high nine rebounds.

Le'Yanna McGinnis paced Lincoln with nine points, six rebounds and a steal. The Blue Tigers finished 15 of 52 (29%) from the field including a 2-of-13 effort from behind the arc.

UNK faces No. 11 Central Missouri Monday night. The Jennies (10-0, 6-0) remained unbeaten as they held off Fort Hays State, 63-62, Saturday in Warrensburg.