Loper women edge Northwest Missouri 66-65

KEARNEY — Shiloh McCool made the first of two free throws with 5 seconds left Thursday night to give the 13th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women a 66-65 win over Northwest Missouri State.

The narrow victory was UNK’s fourth in the last five games decided by four points or less.

“Obviously, we’re in the thick of the MIAA season and everybody is playing for something,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.

And, there second time around, there’s a chance to make adjustments. Eighmey said the Bearcats are playing much better offensively than the first time the two teams met, which was 77-51 Loper win in Marysville, Mo.

The Bearcats (5-8, 10-9 MIAA) built a nine-point lead just into the second quarter, pounding the ball inside. They attempted only two 3-point shots all game.

“We got into a little bit of foul trouble and had to be a little careful in how we were defending,” Eighmey said.

And offensively, the Lopers (19-3, 12-3) struggled, scoring just one point in a 6½-minute stretch in the first quarter.

“We struggled from the perimeter and that made things tough early on,” Eighmey said.

After making 3 of 13 shots in the first quarter, UNK hit 9 of 16 in the second quarter to pull within two at halftime.

Their first lead, since 2-0, came with six minutes left in the third quarter. The lead grew to seven midway through the fourth quarter.

“We were able to contest shots and get rebounds. Offensively we were able to get to the rim and get to the free-throw line. We didn’t just settle for the perimeter shots.,” Eighmey said. “I thought in the first quarter we maybe settled a little bit for some early threes — not that they were bad shots, they just weren’t going in. We had to get a little bit pickier about our shot selection.”

Four Lopes finished in double figures, led by McOok with 15, Elisa Backes with 11 and Sarah Schmitt and Klaire Kirsch with 10 each.

Northwest Missouri didn’t go away from its game plan and behind Ella Moody’s 19 points and Molly Hartnett’s 15 points, scratched their way into an exciting finish.

After McCool’s free throw put UNK in the lead, the Bearcats had a shot at a game-winner. It turned out to be their second 3-point try of the game and didn’t connect.

“Every time you’re in these situations, you learn something, and we’ve been in a lot of them,” Eighmey said.

UNK will have another learning opportunity Saturday when Missouri Western (18-4, 12-2) visits the UNK Health and Sports Center