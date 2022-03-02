Loper women earn top honors on All-MIAA teams

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney has placed four players on the All-MIAA women’s basketball team voted on by the league’s coaches.

Forward Elisa Backes was named to the second team for a second straight year. Wing Klaire Kirsch is honorable mention for a third time with post Brooke Carlson and guard Haley Simental each named honorable mention and earning their third All-MIAA honors.

Backes leads UNK in scoring (12.8), 3-pointers (48), 3-point percentage (37.5) and blocked shots (25). She has been in double figures 19 times, reaching 20 points in four games.

Kirsch is about to become UNK’s all-time leading rebounder. Missing five games this year due to injury, her current total of 893 rebounds is one fewer than Ginger Keller and 13 shy of Heather Steffen’s total. Kirsch’s season stat line is 8.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49.4%.

Carlson is at 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52%. She has posted one double-double and reached double digits nine times.

Simental averages 7.4 points and a team-best 3.1 assists per game. She also leads UNK in free-throw percentage (80.4), minutes (31.1 avg.) and is third in made 3’s (35).

This was Simental’s final year of eligibility. The other three are returning next year to use their “COVID year.”

Surprise league co-champion Missouri Southern State saw Ronnie Ressel named Coach of the Year with post Lacy Stokes named the Freshman and Player of the Year. Central Missouri senior forward Nija Collier is the league’s top defender.

UNK (22-6, 17-5) is the third seed in this year’s MIAA Tournament and faces Northwest Missouri State at 2:15 p.m. Friday in Kansas City.