Loper men's basketball signs forward for 2022-23 season

KEARNEY — Skylar Wilson, a 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward, will join the University of Nebraska at Kearney basketball team next season, according to Loper head coach Kevin Lofton.

Wilson joins forward Ryder Kirsch from Rapid City, S.D., and guard Jamison Gruber from Council Bluffs, Iowa, as recent additions to the 2022-23 roster.

Wilson took a redshirt season this past winter at Division I University of Portland after prepping at Eaglecrest High in Centennial, Colo., and Southern California Academy. He helped the Eaglecrest Raptors make a pair of trips to the Sweet 16 of the Class 5A state tourney.

“We’re getting a true 6-7 player that can shoot the three and has the ability to put it on the floor,” Lofton said. “Skylar is a really good athlete and also has some experience. He redshirted at the Division I level after a year of prep school. So, he’s two years out of high school and will bring in some maturity.”

As a senior in 2019-20, Wilson earned second-team all-conference honors after averaging 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while knocking down 41 threes and making over half his two-point shots. During the summer months he was part of the Billups AAU Elite team, the same program that several current Lopers were a part of.

“We’re running a lot of motion right now so he can play two through four. Most of the time, we’re playing five out … that’ll allow him to face the basket so he can shoot it. Spacing will allow him to attack the rim; because we’re five out you don’t have a post player so it’s hard to help on the drives,” Lofton said. “When it comes to AAU basketball, a lot of the kids know of each other. It made it easier, knowing that you’ve got people here who are familiar with you and you with them.”

SCA is a high-level prep program that plays a national schedule.

He comes from an athletic family as his older sister, Kailey, is standout softball player for the Creighton Bluejays.

UNK ranked sixth in Division II last season in three-point percentage (.398), 15th in field goal percentage (.493) with forward Darrian Nebeker 47th in assists per game (4.6). That total ranked third in the MIAA with Nebeker, who will be a Super Senior this season, was the league’s second-best field-goal shooter (.546).