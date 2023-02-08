AXTELL — After Axtell started the third quarter on a 7-0 run, the Loomis boys found themselves down 29-19. Suddenly, the team flipped a switch, outscoring the Wildcats 37-17 for the remainder of the game.

This was in large part due to six-foot senior Wes Trompke, who ended the game with 30 points in the Wolves’ 56-46 win.

“He just kept attacking and finished around the bucket,” Loomis boys coach Drew Billeter said. “We kind of challenged him at halftime to be tougher, to finish around the basket and he did that.”

Loomis took its first lead of the second half with just over five minutes remaining at 39-36. The Wolves further extended the lead down the stretch at the free-throw line.

“Free throws are huge when you want to put a team away,” Billeter said. “Especially when there’s two or three minutes to go and they have to start fouling. When you can make free throws it really helps eliminate if they come down and hit a couple three’s like they did or make a basket. When we get the ball in Wes’ hands we feel pretty comfortable.”

The Wildcats had no answer for Trompke in the second half, where he scored 22 of his points.

Axtell was led by Ethan Morgan with 15 points, Tyler Stoddard with 11 and Carson Lindau with nine.

The second-half collapse was humbling for the Wildcats, who fell to 9-9 on the season.

“We played soft down the stretch and threw away a lot of really bad passes,” Axtell coach Brent Hinrichs said. “I expected better. That was a disappointing loss.”

The Axtell girls had a different outcome, as their defense held Loomis to 27 points. While the Wildcats had offensive struggles of their own, their defense propelled them to a 43-27 win.

“I thought we rotated well,” Axtell girls coach Brian Hubbert said. “(Jersie) Hermanson is a good scorer and I thought we rotated on her well. She really tries to get to the rim. We collapsed well, helped off on her and then limited Loomis to one shot per possession.”

Hermanson and Carly Stewart were the leading scorers for the Wolves, each with eight points.

Loomis failed to reach double digits in all but the final quarter, where the team scored 10 points. The Wolves only put up five in the first, four in the second and eight in the third.

Axtell had three scorers combine for all 43 of its points. Lexie Eckhoff led the Wildcats with 19, while Kassidy Halvorsen and Emily Danburg both put up 12.

“Those three shot with confidence,” Hubbert said. “It was nice to see Kassidy and Emily shoot with confidence in a zone like that. That allowed us to space the floor and get Lexie the ball inside too.”

While the Axtell defense highlighted the win, poor shooting from Loomis attributed to their offensive woes. The Wolves shot only 2-for-32 from the 3-point line.

With the win, the Wildcats improved their record to 8-10, while Loomis fell to 5-14.

Axtell will be on the road Friday against Southwest, with girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and boys to follow. Loomis will travel to Pleasanton with girls also tipping off at 6 p.m.