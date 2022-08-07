 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Little League season ends with loss to Kansans

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS — The bats never came to life for the Kearney Little League.

With a 7-0 loss to Pittsburg, Kansas, Saturday afternoon, Kearney's competition in the Midwest Regional tournament in Indianapolis came to an end.

Pittsburg's Gabe Brown pitched a complete-game no-hitter striking out eight. He walked one while throwing 53 strikes in 82 pitches to 19 batters.

It was the second time Kearney was no-hit while going 0-2 in the regional.

Kearney starting pitcher Kael Nebesniak pitched 3 ⅔ innings, striking out six. He gave up six hits and four earned runs. Caden Gilbreath finished the game on the mound, striking out four. and giving up one hit.

After a lead-off triple by Brycen Farris in the first inning, a Kearney error led to the Kansans' first run. They added four more in the third inning and two more in the sixth. Farris was 2 for 4 while Brown and Jeremiah Lattimer drove in two runs each.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bulls and Dragic finalize $2.9 million, 1-year contract

The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic have finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract. The Bulls tweeted a welcome message in announcing the deal about a month after the two sides reached an agreement. The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA finals. Dragic averaged 7.5 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc last season for Toronto and Brooklyn.

DeMarre Carroll reunites with Budenholzer as Bucks assistant

The Milwaukee Bucks have hired former NBA player DeMarre Carroll and former Utah Jazz assistant coach Vince Legarza as assistant coaches. Carroll will reunite with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer after playing for him with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-15. Carroll played in the NBA from 2009-20. The Bucks also promoted Charles Lee from assistant coach to associate head coach, promoted Blaine Mueller from head video coordinator to assistant coach and promoted Sidney Dobner from assistant video coordinator to head video coordinator.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Thompson's play on the rise, and three more Husker takes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News