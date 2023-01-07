Lions pull away late to beat Lopers

KEARNEY — Tied at 52, the University of Nebraska at Kearney basketball team had hopes of a second straight victory.

Then things unraveled.

Sparked by a 7-0 run midway through the second half, Missouri Southern pulled away for a 75-65 win over the Lopers Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

"They're a really good team; a lot of size, a lot of athleticism. They probably have a chance to be a Final Four team (in the MIAA)," UNK coach Kevin Lofton said of the Lions. "I felt our kids came out this afternoon and probably played better against a tough Mo-So team than we did against a Pittsburg State team we were able to beat."

UNK (3-12, 1-8 MIAA) built a 39-34 halftime lead, shooting 52% from the floor, committing only turnovers and dishing out 11 assists.

They forced seven turnovers and turned those into 16 points, and they even had a slight advantage in second-chance points against the taller Lions (10-4, 6-2).

It didn't hurt that they hit 7 of 13 3-pointers, either.

It was the best half of basketball the Lopers have played this year, according to Lofton.

"If we could bottle up everything we did in the first half and do that for 40 minutes we can have a good push here over the last 13 games. It's just a matter of sustaining it," he said.

Sustainability lasted another nine minutes. Then Missouri Southern showed why it is one of the top teams in the conferencce.

"If you look at us defensively in the second half compared to the first half and it's night and day. If you look at us what we did on the boards in the second half compared to the first half and it's night and day," Lofton said. "We have to get that part of it fixed. We were playing at a level in the first half where, if we can duplicate it we would have a chance."

After shooting 20 percent from 3-point range in the first half, the Lionx hit 6 of 11 in the second half. After committing seven turnovers in the first half, they committed three. And after having a plus-3 rebounding advantage at intermission, they won the battle on the boards by 15.

Point guard Vincen Sigmon Jr. led the charge with 23 points, 14 in the second half.

"When you look at the execution part offensively, (in the first half) we didn't turn it over much, we trusted our stuff, we trusted each other, got high-percentage shots, finished at the rim, hit open jumpers. Then you look at what we did in the second half, we had good looks and couldn't get them to go down," Lofton said. "At one point, in a crucial situation, I think we were down five and had two good looks — back-to-back, wide-open threes and couldn't get them to go down. We had two drives to the basket that were great opportunities and couldn't get them to go down.

"Then, defensively, their point guard just came alive. He's a really good player and he hit some really tough shots, and they came alive from the 3-point line."

For the Lopers, Darrian Nebeker led the way with 15 points. Winston Cook added 14 and Jaleque Dunson finished with 10.