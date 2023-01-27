Lincoln University to leave MIAA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lincoln University announces its departure from the MIAA following the 2023-24 academic year. The Blue Tigers join Division II’s Great Lakes Valley Conference.

After being a full-time member of the MIAA for 43 years (1970-1999, 2010-2024), Lincoln University will depart from the Association after the 2023-24 academic year.

Earlier this morning, Lincoln University announced the acceptance of its invitation to the Great Lakes Volley Conferences (GLCV).

“Our league wishes Lincoln success with its membership in the GLVC,” MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said. “We appreciate Lincoln’s transparency and open communication with our conference leadership as it has explored membership options in the past few months.”

The league’s CEO’s discussed MIAA membership growth when they met at the NCAA Convention earlier this month. Last June, MIAA CEO’s adopted a plan for strategic membership growth during the next few years, and have now established a small CEO task force to help execute this strategy.

The Blue Tigers claimed 16 conference championship titles and four NCAA Division II National Championships during their time in the MIAA, all in track and field. The women of the Lincoln track and field team tabbed three outdoor national titles and one indoor national title, including being named back-to-back outdoor national champions in 2018 and 2019.