Lexington basketball teams work to turn results around

Things are looking up for the Lexington basketball teams, who won a combined seven games last year.
The Minutemaids return the Hub Territory’s leading scorer from last year, 5-6 senior guard Sarah Treffer, who averaged 19 points per game as a starting point to improve on their 4-18 mark.
Other returning starters are 5-8 senior Mia Rowe and 5-9 junior Kalli Sutton.
Other returning letter winners are 5-7 junior Marissa Garcia and 5-10 senior Gracey Smith.
“We have multiple returning letter winners and a solid group of freshmen to add to the mix,” fourth-year coach Robb Koerting said. “We anticipate competing at a high level this season.”
Boys Basketball
The Lexington boys hit a bump in the road last year, going 3-18. However, with four returning starters and two other lettermen, the Minutemen hope to enjoy a bounce-back season this year.
“We will have a good core of players returning but still ar relatively young when it comes to expereince,” fifth-year Lexington coach Zach Jones said. “Committing to the small details and limiting the self-inflicted errors will be key to our success this season.”
Returning starters are 5-9 junior guard Jase Carpenter, 6-foot junior guard Kaden West, 6-foot guard Dru Truax and 6-3 senior forward Isaac Scharf.
Among other returning lettermen and key newcomers are 5-9 junior guard Daud Daud, 6-5 junior forward Luis Castellanos and 6-2 sophomore guard Isaiah Ellingson.
“I look forward to seeing who rises up as leaders and how the team will improve from November to March,” Jones said.
Wrestling
Lexington will field a young wrestling team this winter, but one with a fair amount of experience.
The Minutemen will be led by Daven Naylor (113 pounds), who finished third at last year’s state meet, and Freddy Vargas (195), who was a state qualifier last year.
Other returning lettermen are Lazarus Adame (106), Greg Treffer (145), Ismael Ayala (182), Jesse Arevalo (285) and Sebastian Dones (285).