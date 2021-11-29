Lexington basketball teams work to turn results around

Things are looking up for the Lexington basketball teams, who won a combined seven games last year.

The Minutemaids return the Hub Territory’s leading scorer from last year, 5-6 senior guard Sarah Treffer, who averaged 19 points per game as a starting point to improve on their 4-18 mark.

Other returning starters are 5-8 senior Mia Rowe and 5-9 junior Kalli Sutton.

Other returning letter winners are 5-7 junior Marissa Garcia and 5-10 senior Gracey Smith.

“We have multiple returning letter winners and a solid group of freshmen to add to the mix,” fourth-year coach Robb Koerting said. “We anticipate competing at a high level this season.”

Boys Basketball

The Lexington boys hit a bump in the road last year, going 3-18. However, with four returning starters and two other lettermen, the Minutemen hope to enjoy a bounce-back season this year.

“We will have a good core of players returning but still ar relatively young when it comes to expereince,” fifth-year Lexington coach Zach Jones said. “Committing to the small details and limiting the self-inflicted errors will be key to our success this season.”