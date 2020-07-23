KEARNEY — The Kearney Post 52 Juniors couldn’t find the switch to turn on their offense Wednesday.
Post 52 scored just one run while losing a doubleheader to Ogallala, 8-0 and 11-1, at Kearney’s Memorial Field.
Kearney had three hits in the first game — singles by Creed Martin, Max Myers and Cash Roseberry — and four hits in the second game. Nolan Smith singled and scored Kearney’s only runs. Jack Dahlgren, Dylan Welsh and Luke Wegner had the other hits in the second game.
Big rally lifts Jersey’s over P-W-G
PALMER — Kearney Jersey’s Seniors scored nine runs in the top of the seventh to claim a 16-10 win over Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley.
P-W-G led 9-7 entering the final inning.
Alex Hunt went 2 for 3 at the plate, hitting two home runs and driving in four runs. Pat Blake, Collin Fruhling and Caden Petersen each had two hits, including a double.
Jaren Burns and Riley Gallaway had three hits apiece, while Jacob Tucker and John Unruh had two hits.
Blake picked up the pitching victory, working the last two innings.