Late surge lifts Wayne State men over Lopers

KEARNEY — Wayne State went on a 15-4 run over the last six minutes to beat the University of Nebraska at Kearney 77-67 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The see-saw game saw eight ties and 14 lead changes with the first double-digit lead coming in the last minute as the Wildcats pulled away.

Loper turnovers and Wildcat experience fueled the late rally. Fifth-year seniors Jordan Janssen and Nate Mohr combined for 46 points in the game and nine in the Wildcats' finish.

"Obviously, they're a good team with pretty good experience and they're playing at a pretty good level," said UNK head coach Kevin Lofton, who noted that the Wildcats are picked to win their division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and have some Top 25 considerations.

Janssen, a 6-7 post player, scored 25 points, getting 13 of those from the free-throw line. Mohr netted his points from the outside, hitting five 3-pointers on his way to 21 points.

His last two threes, "they were timely. They were big situational threes," Lofton said.

Meanwhile, UNK played without 6-7 sophomore Ryder Kirsch, who missed his second game due to injury.

"It hurts us. Ryder is our second-best player and with him being one of our tallest players at 6-7 and one of our most skilled players, not having him really hurts us. He's a guy that's going to play 30-35 minutes a game and not having him exposes everyone," Lofton said. "We're short in the one position where we need the most help and that's the big spot. That's where not having Ryder hurts us."

Senior Darrian Nebeker led the Lopers with 18 points with Tom Connelly and Sean Evans reaching double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

UNK did outrebound Wayne State 35-28 with Sean Murphy grabbing 11 rebounds. But the Lopers committed 17 turnovers to the Wildcats' eight. UNK's turnovers led to 21 points for the Wildcats (3-1).

It's been part of the Lopers' issue while falling to 2-3 with losses to the top teams from the NSIC in games that were close until the end.

"We've been right there, but when you're playing with sophomores, some of those turnovers come from sophomores in pressure positions they're not used to playing in," Lofton said.

UNK will be back in action Tuesday night playing at Chadron State.