Lasting impression: Kearney Catholic's Brett Mahoney, Player of the Year for 3rd year

KEARNEY — In a 27-2 season for the Kearney Catholic basketball team, senior Brett Mahony led the way.

The 6-foot 4-inch small forward averaged 17.6 points per game on 50.4% field-goal shooting. He also picked up 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and nearly two steals per game.

Because of this, Mahony has been selected as the Kearney Hub Territory Male Basketball Player of the Year for the third straight season. He joins Kearney High’s Kanon Koster (2016-18) as the only three-time selections.

“It’s obviously a huge honor,” Mahony said. “It feels good because I know how much work and time I’ve put into it and for it to pay off with not only having a great season, but just all the accolades are great as well.”

Mahony has been the catalyst for the Stars’ success since coming in as a freshman. Kearney Catholic has qualified for the state tournament all four years of his career, advancing to the state tournament the past three years.

While the Stars weren’t able to end the season with a state championship, losing in the semifinals to eventual state champion Ashland-Greenwood, they did defeat Fort Calhoun 79-65 in the third-place matchup. In his final game for Kearney Catholic, Mahony finished with 24 points and six rebounds to secure the victory.

“It was awesome,” Mahony said. “That game we just came out so loose and it was one last time to play with some of our best friends. I know it wasn’t the championship game, but it was still really fun and everyone played really well.”

With his leadership position on the team, Mahony has made every effort to be a good role model for the incoming freshmen and help set them up for success in the coming years.

“Some of the eighth-graders this year were our student managers and just seeing the way they look up to us,” Mahony said. “I remember what it was like to be in their shoes and I hope that we kind of set a good example for them just to show them this is how you do it and hope they can follow in our footsteps.”

Mahony has plans to continue his basketball career, as he is committed to playing at the University of Nebraska at Kearney next season. During the summer, his priority is to continue to improve his shot before he arrives on campus.

“I’m working on my shot and my goal is 500 shots a day,” he said. “There’s some days where I can’t get quite to the goal, some days I go over the goal, but I’m working on my shot every day.”

While he will remember the wins and losses along with his personal achievements, Mahony cherishes the friendships that he’s made during his four years of basketball at KCHS the most.

“All through it I had a great bond with everyone that I played with and coach (Bob) Langan, we’ve had a great bond,” Mahony said. “I’m glad he had faith in me as a freshman and just trusted me to come in and play. I’ll miss the brotherhood that I had playing with all those guys.”