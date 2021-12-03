Kearney High girls lose season opener in overtime to Bellevue East

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls basketball team was on the verge of capitalizing on opening night. Despite forcing overtime, the Bearcats came just short. Bellevue East edged the Bearcats 52-48 in the Early Bird Classic on Thursday.

Kearney might start the season on the losing end, but head coach Kyle Fletcher sees more positive in Thursday’s loss and is encouraged by what they could do this season.

“This is a new team and a new group of kids, and this is their experience,” Fletcher said. “To get it to overtime when it looked like we weren’t going to make it there, it was a heck of a compliment to our kids. And they never gave up.”

The Bearcats showed their aggressiveness on defense with their full-court pressure and played scrappy inside the frontcourt. The game went one possession in the first quarter with the Chieftains edging Kearney 13-12. Kearney got going offensively after going on a 5-0 run early in the second quarter. A three-pointer by Tatum Rusher gave the Bearcats their largest lead at 26-19 and they led 29-25 at halftime.

