Kearney High girls lose season opener in overtime to Bellevue East

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls basketball team was on the verge of capitalizing on opening night. Despite forcing overtime, the Bearcats came just short. Bellevue East edged the Bearcats 52-48 in the Early Bird Classic on Thursday.
Kearney might start the season on the losing end, but head coach Kyle Fletcher sees more positive in Thursday’s loss and is encouraged by what they could do this season.
“This is a new team and a new group of kids, and this is their experience,” Fletcher said. “To get it to overtime when it looked like we weren’t going to make it there, it was a heck of a compliment to our kids. And they never gave up.”
The Bearcats showed their aggressiveness on defense with their full-court pressure and played scrappy inside the frontcourt. The game went one possession in the first quarter with the Chieftains edging Kearney 13-12. Kearney got going offensively after going on a 5-0 run early in the second quarter. A three-pointer by Tatum Rusher gave the Bearcats their largest lead at 26-19 and they led 29-25 at halftime.
Bellevue East came back to tie the game at 40 in the fourth quarter and UNK commit Baylee Egan hit a fade-away jumper to recapture the lead for the Chieftains at the final 40 seconds. Down by three, with five seconds left, Kierstyn Garner stunned the Bellvue East bench with a three-point jumper to tie the game and go to overtime tied at 44.
Riley Jansen, also a UNK commit, gave the Chieftains a two-possession lead after attacking the basket and getting fouled. The defense provided more pressure on Kearney as the Bearcats scored jsut four points in overtime. The Chieftains took to the free-throw line to secure the win.
“We didn’t make the game-winning plays like they did,” Fletcher said. “They made their free throws when it counted. They took care of the ball when it mattered. Shots around the rim when it mattered, and that’s what teams do when they are top five teams in the state.”
Three Bearcats finished double figures. Kaleigh Hatcher led with 14 points. Garner added 13 points, and Rusher picked up 12.
“If there is anything that we took away from this game, we know we are right there too,” Fletcher said. “We could play with these teams. That’s the No. 4 team in the state and buckle up.We’re going to have a heck of a year.”
With one day of licking their wounds, Kearney will be at Bellevue East on Saturday to conclude the tournament. They will battle for third place against Papillion-La Vista South.