KEARNEY – With 33 seconds left, things looked grim for the Kearney high girls team. Down by five, the Bearcats just sent Columbus to the free throw line.

Things weren’t grim for much longer, as Kearney sent the game to overtime in its 46-43 victory.

Kearney got the break it needed with a miss at the line, and it turned to the bench to find its hero.

Knowing a three was necessary, coach JD Carson called on Paige Mailahn, for her first action of the game. After an offensive rebound, the ball found Mailahn in the corner, where she calmly knocked down the three with 18 seconds to go.

“We don’t win that game without her, and she played maybe ten seconds,” Carson said. “She came in cold in a big moment and stepped up for her team,”

Kearney’s good fortune continued on the inbounds pass, where the pressure forced an over throw, right where it hit Harley Straka. Straka emerged from the ensuing scrum, and put up the game-tying layup. The game went to overtime, where Kearney kept the momentum going, scoring the first five points to decide the game.

The come-from-behind mentality started earlier in the game, when Kearney fell to a 13-4 deficit in the first quarter.

The Bearcats slowly overcame their earlier struggles, figuring out the Discoverer’s man switch defense, adjusting to a spread offense with cuts to the basket.

The win from an unlikely position has given Kearney further confidence down the road, with its biggest games ahead.

“Coach [David] Zimmer said in the locker room that special seasons have special moments,” Carson said. “This could be our special moment that pushes us to hopefully find our way to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

KHS boys leave no doubt against Columbus

The Kearney boys team did not have any effects from Friday’s trip to Lincoln. The Bearcats jumped to a 21-5 lead early, and never let loose in a 59-27 win.

Kearney made 10 threes in the game, and led by as much as 37.

Ben Johnson continued his hot streak, scoring 18 in two and a half quarters after scoring 35 on Friday.

“He’s obviously playing good basketball right now and its a good time to do it,” Kearney head coach Drake Beranek said. “We need all of our guys to be playing confidently at this part of the season,”

The Bearcats will be back at home Tuesday against Fremont for senior night.