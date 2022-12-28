Kearney High gets big wins over Fremont in HAC Tournament first round

KEARNEY — As Kearney High boys head coach Drake Beranek said "You can't win the championship if you don't win the first one."

Both Kearney teams did just that to get on the championship road in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday in Kearney, each getting big wins over Fremont.

The boys cruised to an 87-54 win, and the girls put up big numbers in a 70-36 victory.

In the boys' game, Kearney jumped off to a 7-0 opening run, keeping the pressure on even as Fremont narrowed the gap to a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Bearcats' offense boomed in the second quarter, where they attacked the 3-2 zone to make open looks from deep. Good passing, and controlling the middle of the lane were the key to exploiting the opposing defensive game plan.

"When you can establish the interior, shots are a little bit easier," Beranek said. "We did a good job of ball-faking, getting easy catches around the rim and our guys were knocking down the shots,"

The offense boomed in the second quarter, going for 22 points and finishing with an 8-0 run to lead 41-27 at the break.

In the third quarter, Kearney buried Fremont, winning the quarter 21-9, keeping the intensity high.

"If you're going to play, you're going to play as hard as you can at all times," Beranek said. "Our guys know that regardless of the score, you're going to compete and make plays, because you only get so many opportunities to play basketball games,"

Asher Endorf led the Bearcats with 17 points, but it was a team effort all the way down.

Jack Dahlgren added 15, Karter Lee had 10, and four players scored either nine or eight points.

Endorf controlled the game down low with the occasional outside look, where Dahlgren helped the offense move all over the place.

"I thought Dahlgren did a good job of being aggressive in the zone," Beranek said. "Last time we played a 3-2, he was hiding but he found open areas and was making some easy plays, which helped everybody else get involved in the offense,"

The Bearcats go on the road today to face Lincoln High, a team they gutted out a 56-50 home victory against earlier in the month.

KHS girls ride offensive explosion for first-round victory

The Kearney High girls basketball team locked in a 70-36 victory in its opening-round game, never looking back after claiming an early lead.

The 3-pointer was a key part of the Bearcats' first-quarter run, with Tatum Rusher knocking down three in the opening frame.

"You kind of worry about shooting coming off a break," Kearney head coach JD Carson said. "We know we've got shooters all over the place, so that was exciting to watch them knock down their shots."

The barrage from deep opened up play on the inside, where Kiara Dutenhoffer thrived.

Rusher had 25 points in the game, with Dutenhoffer adding 14.

"(Rusher) was moving well off the ball and being hard to locate in transition," Carson said. "She's one of those players if she sees the first one or two go in watch out, because its going to be a long night for the other team.

"Kiara did a really nice job inside, with our guards setting up the plays to give to her. I thought our other bigs did a good job because we got a lot of points inside as well,"

Kearney ended the first quarter with a 22-8 advantage, and kept the foot on the gas pedal, scoring 17 in the second quarter for a 39-20 halftime lead.

The half was one of Kearney's best of the season, anchored by good early defense.

"This was a team we felt that we were better than, so we knew that getting off to a good start would be imperative," Carson said.

In the second half, the Bearcats increased their lead even further. After Fremont kept pace for the early part of the third quarter, Kearney went on a 10-0 run to double up the score at 60-30.

The 30-point advantage allowed the bench unit to see increased minutes in the fourth, and give the starters rest for the tournament ahead.

Among those who took advantage of the earned minutes in the fourth were Addy Helmbrecht and Avery Franzen.

Helmbrecht scored seven points while creating good offensive opportunities, and Franzen's play earned her a season-high five points.

Kearney goes on the road today to the capital city to play Lincoln Southwest, who had a first-round bye in the tournament.