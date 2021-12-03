Kearney High boys roll over Bellevue East on opening night

KEARNEY — The Kearney High boys basketball team made quite the impression on its opening night of Early Bird Classic on Thursday. The Bearcats put the beatdown on Bellevue East to secure a 70-44 win.

The game was one-sided right from the start. Kerney was already ahead 7-0 in the first quarter. Shooting was lights out for the Bearcats as they were 3 for 4 from behind the arc, which turned to a 17-6 lead by the end of the quarter.

“I thought we shot ball decent in the first quarter there,” KHS coach Drake Beranek said. “The guys were moving it, clicking, flying around, so that’s always fun.”

Despite cooling off in the second quarter, the Bearcats carried a comfortable 15-point lead at the half, 30-15.

“There were times that we looked a little sluggish but for the most part, I thought for our first game, we competed pretty hard,” Beranek said.

Bellevue East struggled to find its rhythm offensively. The Chieftains didn’t make a three-pointer until the third quarter.

Forcing turnovers also played a role in shutting down Bellevue East. Will Vanderbeek led the Bearcats with 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Jack Mundorf added 13 points.