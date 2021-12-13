Kearney High Bearcats losing possession battle cost them against Omaha Central

KEARNEY — In a heaping battle of the trenches, the Kearney High boys basketball team had another opportunity to showcase themselves against another top-tier Class A team on Saturday night.
With a little wrinkle of Kearney magic, the Bearcats had everything planned to stun Omaha Central. Kearney lost the possession battle, which resulted in a 72-61 loss to the Eagles.
Central outrebounded Kearney 30-16. The Bearcats have lost two straight, including to Lincoln East the night before. Central improves to 5-0.
“There’s a lot of positives to build off, but I guess we did a poor job of defensive rebounding,” KHS coach Drake Beranek said. “We were a little outmatched in certain spots. We’ve got to find a way to compete for defensive rebounds and keep them off the offensive glass. There were way too many extra possessions.”
Kearney was without senior starter Will Vanderbeek (ankle). Cole Fedderson got the starting job in place of Vanderbeek. And the worst luck for Beranek, Fedderson hurt himself at the beginning of the first quarter after attempting to keep the ball in inbounds which landed him in the bleachers. According to Beranek, Fedderson hyperextended his knee, and it kept him out of the game. That left the Bearcats two big men short, which likely played a factor in losing the rebound battle. Beranek went deep to his bench, and his reserves didn’t fail him.
Freshman Ben Johnson continues to earn his stripes at the varsity level as he dropped 12 points coming off the bench. Sophomore Karter Lee, who started in the second half, and Jack Mundorf had to square up against Loyola commit Jayden Dawson, who was fresh off of a 37-point performance the night before.
“Cole (Fedderson) went down hurt us and Will (Vanderbeek) obviously affect us, but credit to our kids,” Beranek said. “They will never lose over effort or ever not fighting. It’s whoever is out there. Ben Johnson took a step forward. I thought Karter Lee did an outstanding job of guarding one of the best players in the state. He had 37 last night and when he had the chance and Mundorf too. Mundof had him the majority of the game. We held him to 17. Credit to those guys who took some steps forward.”
The Bearcats were off to a shaky shart after Central put up nine straight points after tipoff before catching them. The Eagles got into foul trouble early, but were still ahead 18-14 at the end of the first.
The Bearcats shined in the second quarter. More specifically, Jack Dahlgren got loose by putting 12 points alone in the second after being scoreless in the first. The senior finished the night with a game-high of 21 points and was 5 of 6 at the free-throw line. Beranek wanted Dahlgren to step forward in attacking the basket more after the loss of Vanderbeek and Fedderson.
“We asked him to be a little more aggressive, and we’ve really been working on his left-hand finish because he loves the left-hand drive, and he keeps trying to throw it back right-handed in the paint and tonight he scooped two or three in there,” Beranek said.
For a brief moment, KHS had the lead as the three-pointers were falling at the right time. But Central led 37-36 at halftime. Kearney kept fighting throughout the third as both teams exchanged baskets. A three-pointer by Mundorf gave Kearney a two-point lead for a second until Dawson answered back with a three-pointer of his own. Central went on a 6-0 run with a minute left in the third. PJ Davis came through in the fourth quarter for Central with 20 points. Central’s big man J’Dyn Bullion was a dominant force along the front as he was also in double figures with 11. Kearney got into foul trouble as well. Parker Wise fouled out late in the fourth, and the Bearcats ran out of the gas in the final two minutes of play.
“We might’ve gotten tired and quit getting downhill on some stuff, but I think the other thing is they stay down a little bit defensively,” Beranek said. “They were kind of flying around, and we were making good decisions and putting them in bad spots and shot faking and whatever. I thought it was a fun game and a good high school basketball game. They are a good team, and we’re right there with them.”