Kearney High Bearcats losing possession battle cost them against Omaha Central

Freshman Ben Johnson continues to earn his stripes at the varsity level as he dropped 12 points coming off the bench. Sophomore Karter Lee, who started in the second half, and Jack Mundorf had to square up against Loyola commit Jayden Dawson, who was fresh off of a 37-point performance the night before.

“Cole (Fedderson) went down hurt us and Will (Vanderbeek) obviously affect us, but credit to our kids,” Beranek said. “They will never lose over effort or ever not fighting. It’s whoever is out there. Ben Johnson took a step forward. I thought Karter Lee did an outstanding job of guarding one of the best players in the state. He had 37 last night and when he had the chance and Mundorf too. Mundof had him the majority of the game. We held him to 17. Credit to those guys who took some steps forward.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bearcats were off to a shaky shart after Central put up nine straight points after tipoff before catching them. The Eagles got into foul trouble early, but were still ahead 18-14 at the end of the first.