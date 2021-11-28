Kearney High basketball looking for players to step up against tough Class A foes

KEARNEY— It’s been three years since Shiloh Robinson and Seth Stroh carried the Kearney High School boys basketball team to the state tournament.
As head coach Drake Beranek enters his sixth season, he looks forward to his Bearcats being the underdog once again in a talented Class A field.
“We have some guys that love the game and work hard at it, and I am excited to see where that work puts us,” Beranek said. “Talent in Nebraska has been getting better, and I don’t see it slowing down this year, so that will make for some tough challenges, but also a chance for some great memories.”
The Bearcats went 13-9 last season and lost some firepower in Preston Pearson, Easton Bruce and Jack Johnson, but for Beranek, he has more than enough guys in the rotation who can step in and stretch the court for the Bearcats.
“We have some guys with experience, some guys without experience and some young kids that have a chance to be good,” Beranek said. “We are excited to compete in practice and see how it all comes together throughout the year.”
Kaden Miller and Will Vanderbeek are Kearney’s returning starters for Kearney. Vanderbeek witnessed firsthand what it takes to contend for the state title as he was only a freshman when the Bearcats made their run.
Now a senior, he’s ready to lead his team to Lincoln.
“They prepared me for this moment,” Vanderbeek said. “Now it’s time to step up and be a leader.”
With the experience level of Miller and Vanderbeek, there will be some players who will be stepping in the starting role and could receive some significant minutes. Jack Mundorf will be leading the point for the Bearcats in replacement of Bruce.
Parker Wise brings his linebacker-type physicality to the frontcourt, and Jack Dahlgren will be on the wing. The Bearcats could see some emergence of freshman Ben Johnson as he showed flashes during practices and during their Jamboree with Grand Island Northwest on Tuesday.The bench is filled with upcoming sophomores and juniors.
“We got some players that are capable, and we got some young guys that are hungry and can compete,” Beranek said. “We talk about it a lot. It’s going to be competitive, and I think that’s the best thing about it is that you have to compete and be disciplined and be focused.”
Kearney hopes to shake things up in Class A. Maybe even ruffle some feathers against teams like Grand Island. led by Virginia commit Isaac Traudt, or Millard North, who is once again a heavy favorite to win it all led by future Creighton Bluejay Jasen Green.
The Bearcats will start the season with the Early Bird Classic, where they will host Bellevue East on Dec. 2.