Kearney High basketball looking for players to step up against tough Class A foes

KEARNEY— It’s been three years since Shiloh Robinson and Seth Stroh carried the Kearney High School boys basketball team to the state tournament.

As head coach Drake Beranek enters his sixth season, he looks forward to his Bearcats being the underdog once again in a talented Class A field.

“We have some guys that love the game and work hard at it, and I am excited to see where that work puts us,” Beranek said. “Talent in Nebraska has been getting better, and I don’t see it slowing down this year, so that will make for some tough challenges, but also a chance for some great memories.”

The Bearcats went 13-9 last season and lost some firepower in Preston Pearson, Easton Bruce and Jack Johnson, but for Beranek, he has more than enough guys in the rotation who can step in and stretch the court for the Bearcats.

“We have some guys with experience, some guys without experience and some young kids that have a chance to be good,” Beranek said. “We are excited to compete in practice and see how it all comes together throughout the year.”

Kaden Miller and Will Vanderbeek are Kearney’s returning starters for Kearney. Vanderbeek witnessed firsthand what it takes to contend for the state title as he was only a freshman when the Bearcats made their run.

