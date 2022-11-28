Kearney Catholic hopes to reach new heights this season

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s girls basketball team finished a shade over .500 a year ago, but has two very important factors in its favor leading into this season — experience and height.

Returning guards Jenna Kruse and Lexi Keim bring key scoring experience, and a pair of six-footers in 6-0 Aibrey Mandernach and 6-2 Londyn Carnes bring the height.

Callie Squiers, a 5-11 junior has a bit of both, returning as the teams’ leading scorer from last season and No. 1 option headed into the new year.

Squiers averaged eight points last year, and is a two-time letterwinner headed into her junior season.

“She’s been really good in practice, and I would expect for her role to continue to get bigger,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rick Petri said. “She’s a good rebounder, really finishes well inside, so I just look for her to do more things for us and score a few more points.”

Kruse is the other returning starter, and is one of four seniors including Keim, Lauren Marker and Kylie Seim.

The seniors will be key for leadership, knowing the expectations and how to set the tone for the rest of the team.

The expectations are to compete hard on both ends, mentor the younger kids, and build team chemistry.

The hard work alone will take care of the defensive end of the game, but the team’s ability to win games will come down to how many points it can score.

That’s where the Stars’ height shows itself as an advantage.

“We have to recognize the opportunities to get the ball inside to our height,” Petri said.

Petri has noticed big improvement from Carnes, praising her ability to play inside with the range to shoot well from outside the paint.

Mandernach is also a big who has capability to stretch the floor, with a solid post game on the block.

The ability to switch it up on offense will be key in a competitive subdistrict that includes Holdrege, Gothenburg, Cozad and Broken Bow.

“I really think we can surprise a lot of teams,” Petri said. “I’m really pleased with how we’ve practiced, what we’ve accomplished and I think we can build on this first week of practice.”

The competitive spirit in practice is something Petri’s been especially proud of. Both upperclassmen and underclassmen are showing tremendous effort, with emphasis on a fearless mentality.

He’s seen some underclassmen who he’s described as in the running for playing time, helping push the team forward and keep the lineup with players in form.

With whoever’s on the floor, Kearney Catholic hopes to take its team to new heights in the upcoming season.